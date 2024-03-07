Celebrating Women's History Month with Kathy Kellogg Johnson, Vice Chair of Kellogg Garden Products
Kathy Kellogg Johnson of Kellogg Garden is not afraid of getting her hands dirty.
Pioneer in the soil business comes clean (sort of)LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kathy Kellogg Johnson, Owner of Kellogg Garden Products, a Southern California-based, family-owned organic gardening company, isn’t afraid to literally get her hands dirty. In fact, since her company is a leading producer of organic gardening soil and fertilizers, one might say that plunging her hands into the soil is the most elemental way of keeping her close to her products.
In celebrating Women's History Month in March, the women who have broken barriers and paved the way for future generations in the business world is certainly one area of focus. Kellogg Johnson, the third generation of the Kellogg family to run Kellogg Garden Products is an influential figure whose leadership and dedication have left an indelible mark on her industry and beyond.
Kellogg Johnson joined the family business in the early stages of her career, demonstrating her prowess in strategic planning and business development. Over the years, she has championed composting and re-purposing organic waste material for organic gardening solutions that promote healthy ecosystems and sustainable living.
In her many roles in the company, Kellogg Johnson has had a hand in driving the company's growth and sustainability initiatives. For three decades, Kellogg Johnson has been a leader in the compost industry. She has been referred to as the “First Lady of Compost” by the President of the U.S. Composting Council.
Kellogg Johnson serves on Boards of several nonprofits including the South Coast Botanic Gardens, the Environmental Media Association, Association of Compost Producers and the Stewardship Circle for Kiss the Ground. She is also an active participant of Plant with Purpose, a nonprofit organization educating impoverished subsistence farmers around the world to feed their families and how protecting healthy soil can radically improve the quality of life in their communities. Her TEDx talk ”Rebuild Soil, Rebuild the Earth” ushered in the movement of Regenerative Agriculture made popular by Kiss the Ground and their newest film “Common Ground”.
Beyond her professional achievements, Kellogg Johnson is a fervent advocate for women's empowerment and education, particularly at the subsistence level, seeing close up how whole villages are positively impacted as woman leaders stand courageously in key positions of leadership within their communities. She actively supports initiatives that promote gender equality and access to education for women and girls around the world. Through her philanthropic endeavors, she continues to make a positive impact on communities globally, inspiring others to strive to make a difference.
"Women's History Month is a time to celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of women throughout history," said Kellogg Johnson. "It's an opportunity to reflect on the progress we've made and the work that still lies ahead. I am honored to be part of this legacy of trailblazing women and remain committed to empowering future generations to reach their full potential."
About Kellogg Garden Products
Kellogg Garden Products is a leading provider of organic gardening solutions, offering a wide range of high-quality soils, mulches, and fertilizers. Founded on the principles of sustainability and environmental stewardship, Kellogg Garden Products is committed to helping gardeners cultivate healthy, thriving gardens while minimizing their ecological footprint.
