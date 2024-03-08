California Business Brokers® Facilitates Major Acquisition of Mid Town Plumbing by Plumbing Master and New Look Capital

California Business Brokers® - The industry leading broker firm, specializing in mergers and acquisitions.

Strategic Merger: Mid Town Plumbing by Plumbing Master and New Look Capital with Expert Facilitation by California Business Brokers®

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California Business Brokers®, a premier mergers and acquisitions firm based in Mission Viejo, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Mid Town Plumbing by Plumbing Master and New Look Capital.

This strategic move, facilitated by California Business Brokers® , marks a significant milestone in the plumbing industry and underscores the firm’s expertise in orchestrating complex transactions within the business landscape.

A Strategic Alliance for Growth

The acquisition of Mid Town Plumbing by Plumbing Masters represents a pivotal step forward for both entities. New Look Capital invested in Plumbing Master, a commercial plumbing company focusing on the grocery store industry, in 2022. Mid Town Plumbing, known for its exceptional service and technical expertise in the industrial food service industry and grocery store plumbing sector, is poised for unprecedented growth under the stewardship of Plumbing Master and New Look Capital, a leader in the investment community with a keen focus on accelerating the growth of its portfolio companies.

A Testament to Teamwork and Expertise

This successful transaction is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of the teams at California Business Brokers® , NewCapital, and Mid Town Plumbing. "We are thrilled to have been the facilitating force behind this deal," said Christina Lazuric -Woscoff, CEO for California Business Brokers® . "This acquisition not only signifies a promising future for Mid Town Plumbing and Plumbing Master but also demonstrates our firm's commitment to providing unparalleled service and achieving optimal outcomes for our clients."

Looking Forward

The acquisition promises to bring about a synergistic partnership, leveraging New Look Capital's strategic resources and Mid Town Plumbing's industry-leading capabilities. This alliance is expected to drive innovation, expand service offerings, and enhance customer satisfaction, setting a new standard of excellence in the plumbing industry.

Congratulations to All Involved

California Business Brokers® extends its heartfelt congratulations to New Look Capital, Plumbing Master and Mid Town Plumbing for their future endeavors together. "We are confident that this acquisition will unlock new opportunities for growth, innovation, and success. We look forward to witnessing the remarkable achievements that will undoubtedly emerge from this partnership," Christina Lazuric- Woscoff added.

As we celebrate this milestone,California Business Brokers® remains committed to its mission of facilitating strategic transactions that propel our clients toward their goals, fostering growth, and enhancing value in the industries we serve.

