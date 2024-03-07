Mom’s Choice Award-Winning Children's Author Sharon Linen-Fordham's Inspirational Books Empower Young Minds Worldwide
Through her empowering stories, Sharon Linen-Fordham inspires and uplifts young minds worldwide, promoting kindness, courage, and self-esteem.
Through my stories, I want to inspire young minds across the world. I hope my stories provide a beacon of light for young readers, guiding them through their own paths of growth and discovery.”JAMESTOWN, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharon Linen-Fordham, a passionate children's book author, seeks to touch the hearts of young readers and parents with her sincere and inspiring stories. Drawing from her own childhood experiences of overcoming adversity, Sharon's mission is to empower and guide children through her words, instilling in them a sense of hope and self-worth.
— Sharon Linen-Fordham
In her picture book collection titled "AddyBee123", Sharon addresses both challenging topics and tales of kindness. Through stories like "My Place in the Sky," "ABC Inspirations," "Billy the Bully," "Teach Me…. Safe Touch. Don’t Touch!" and "A Day with My Dad," Sharon helps children navigate through self-esteem issues and bullying with empathy and courage.
Grappling with low self-esteem and bullying during her childhood due to poverty and mistreatment in school, Sharon understands firsthand the struggles that children face. It wasn't until her adult years that she overcame these challenges, and now she is determined to ensure that no child feels unworthy or hopeless.
Sharon's passion for writing shines through in her heartfelt stories, which aim to inspire and uplift young readers worldwide. She believes that children deserve to feel special and valued, regardless of their circumstances in life. As she writes in "Billy the Bully," "Sometimes, being able to help people in need is the greatest prize in life."
Recognized with awards such as the Mom’s Choice Award and Readers’ Favorite, "Billy the Bully" is just one example of Sharon's impactful storytelling. Through the journey of Addy and her friends, readers are encouraged to confront and conquer the challenges of bullying, fostering a message of resilience and empathy.
In a recent interview, Sharon Linen expressed, "Writing has been my solace, allowing me to heal wounds and share profound insights. Through my stories, I want to inspire young minds across the world. Each word penned carries the essence of my journey and the hope for brighter tomorrows. I believe in the transformative power of storytelling, nurturing hearts and minds alike. I hope my stories provide a beacon of light for young readers, guiding them through their own paths of growth and discovery."
Sharon Linen-Fordham's commitment to empowering children through literature is evident on every page of her books. With her words, she hopes to inspire a generation of young readers to embrace their uniqueness and embrace kindness and compassion towards others.
For more information about Sharon Linen-Fordham and her books, visit her website https://addybee123.com/
About Sharon Linen-Fordham
Sharon Linen-Fordham is a passionate children's book author dedicated to empowering and inspiring young readers. Her award-winning books tackle important discussions while spreading messages of hope, kindness, and resilience. Through her writing, Linen-Fordham aims to make a positive impact on the lives of children around the world.
