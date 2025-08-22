Code Name Boulder Creek Goes Viral—Join the Conversation as Espionage Enthusiasts Discuss the Latest Thriller

Espionage fans worldwide join the online buzz about Code Name Boulder Creek.

Social media has become a powerful tool for connecting with readers in ways we never imagined.” — Peter Eisenhut

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The espionage thriller everyone is talking about is now taking over social media. Peter S. Eisenhut’s Code Name Boulder Creek has launched a robust social media campaign that’s quickly gaining traction among fans, critics, and espionage enthusiasts worldwide.The Cold War-era spy thriller has sparked widespread conversation online, with readers sharing their excitement, engaging with exclusive content, and spreading the word about the fast-paced, action-packed story.With a dedicated hashtag, #CodeNameBoulderCreek, fans are sharing their favorite moments from the book, discussing its thrilling twists, and even speculating about future storylines in the Duplicity, Deception, and Lies trilogy. The buzz is only growing as readers worldwide share their love for the novel on platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.“It’s thrilling to see Code Name Boulder Creek resonate with people around the world. The conversations we’re having about espionage, political intrigue, and espionage in the modern world are exactly why I wrote this book.”Along with reader discussions, the campaign includes live Twitter chats, exclusive Instagram posts, and virtual book signings that give fans a chance to interact directly with the author. The social media launch is designed to foster a sense of community among fans of spy thrillers and to keep the conversation alive as the book continues to captivate readers globally.About Peter S. Eisenhut:Peter S. Eisenhut, a graduate of Cornell and the University of Rochester, spent his career in international business and consulting. Now retired, he focuses on writing and volunteer work. An avid hiker, Peter lives in Columbia, Maryland, with his wife, Jean. His novels, including Code Name Boulder Creek, The Pen Project, The Boulder Creek Project, Final Project, and Fateful Affairs, explore duplicity and those who protect their country behind the scenes.

