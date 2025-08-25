Exclusive Sneak Peek: Code Name Boulder Creek Grabs Attention in the Espionage Thriller Community

Cold War espionage returns to the spotlight as readers anticipate Code Name Boulder Creek.

The best spy thrillers leave readers questioning the line between truth and deception.” — Peter Eisenhut

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Step Inside the Secretive World of Espionage. Code Name Boulder Creek , the gripping spy thriller by Peter S. Eisenhut, is creating a buzz in the literary world, and now, readers can get an exclusive sneak peek into the book that’s taking the genre by storm.For a limited time, fans can access an exclusive excerpt that pulls them straight into the high-stakes world of covert operations, political espionage, and the covert actions that shape the world.Set in the tension-filled Cold War era, Code Name Boulder Creek follows CIA agents Jon Wilson and Peter Troutman as they battle not just enemies on the outside, but also the internal political and moral battles that define actual espionage.From heart-stopping action to thought-provoking ethical dilemmas, this thrilling first glimpse reveals why Code Name Boulder Creek is already being hailed as a must-read for fans of spy fiction.“With this sneak peek, readers will see just how this book explores those very themes. I wanted to create a thriller that challenges our understanding of espionage and the personal sacrifices that come with it.”This exclusive preview offers fans a chance to experience the suspense and intrigue firsthand, while teasing what’s to come in the whole novel. It’s the perfect opportunity for those who haven’t yet discovered Code Name Boulder Creek to dive right into the action and excitement of this Cold War classic.About Peter S. Eisenhut:Peter S. Eisenhut, a graduate of Cornell and the University of Rochester, spent his career in international business and consulting. Now retired, he focuses on writing and volunteer work. An avid hiker, Peter lives in Columbia, Maryland, with his wife, Jean. His novels, including Code Name Boulder Creek, The Pen Project, The Boulder Creek Project, Final Project, and Fateful Affairs, explore duplicity and those who protect their country behind the scenes.

