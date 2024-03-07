Submit Release
New ADVISER Validation Student Enrollment Error #800 – Student that Exited with Maximum Age Exit Code in a Prior Year Enrolled in Current Year

Public & Special Purpose Schools Only

This notification is intended to inform districts of new errors/warnings that will soon be displayed on the ADVISER Validation website if they have the error(s).

New Error 800 – Student that Exited with Maximum Age Exit Code in a Prior Year Enrolled in Current Year

Student had an Enrollment record with an Exit Code of 208 “Maximum Age” in a prior school year.

TROUBLESHOOTING:  Remove the Enrollment record reported in the current year or contact the NDE Service Desk, NDE.ServiceDesk@Nebraska.gov

