Chris Clay Appointed Director of Lending at ACE | Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs
Former Commercial Loan Officer brings more than 13 years of community banking and business lending experience to ACE.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACE | Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs announced today that Chris Clay of Gwinnett County, GA has been named Director of Lending. He will be supervising the lending team and overseeing loan production, ensuring that goals of capital deployment and programmatic impact are met. In the role, he will also use his relationship building skills to lead business development for lending and cultivate key strategic lending partnerships.
Clay served as Interim Director of Lending of ACE in 2023 when he was promoted from his previous role as Commercial Loan Officer. “Chris’ promotion is well deserved, and we are pleased to have him in this role,” said Grace Fricks, President & CEO of ACE. “He brings over 13 years of experience and dedicated service in the banking industry, specializing in the vital sector of community banking. His commitment to ACE and our clients is exemplary.”
Clay plays a pivotal role in empowering entrepreneurs and business owners. He champions small business financial growth, proactively identifying and seizing valuable opportunities to advocate for the development of inclusive and supportive financial ecosystems. At ACE, his work revolves around not just providing capital but also coaching and connections, embodying the institution's mission to support the growth and success of underserved communities through comprehensive financial services.
Outside of his role with ACE, Clay has contributed to the metro Atlanta area by serving on advisory boards for a multistate Community Development Financial Institution and Affordable Housing Agencies. He has also demonstrated a commitment to community service through his previous involvement with the United Way Allocation Committee and Habitat for Humanity Family Selection Committee where he has been instrumental in guiding policies and initiatives that aim to reduce barriers to financial accessibility and promote sustainable community development.
Academically, Clay holds a Degree in Criminal Justice from Georgia Military College, a Bachelor’s Degree in History from Georgia Gwinnett College, and an MBA from Georgia College & State University. Additionally, he is proudly affiliated with the Mu Psi Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. and Coach for the Archer Athlete Association.
