LOGISTICS RECYCLING INC AWARDED THE 2024 WEYENBERG PRIZE FOR BUSINESS EXCELLENCE
LRI CEO, Brent DuBois, accepts the 2024 Weyenberg Prize for business excellence in the small/medium business category.
Logistics Recycling awarded 2024 Weyenberg Prize for Business Excellence. CEO Brent DuBois credits team dedication and 'LRI Flywheel' strategy for success.
It's humbling to join past recipients of the Weyenberg Prize for Business Excellence. At LRI, we believe that making sustainability simple for our customers starts with that first 'Yes'.”GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logistics Recycling, Inc. is thrilled to announce that they have been awarded the 2024 Weyenberg Prize for Business Excellence in the small/medium-sized organization category presented by the University of Wisconsin Green Bay’s (UWGB) Austin E. Cofrin School of Business.
— Brent DuBois, CEO
Logistics Recycling CEO/President, Brent DuBois stated, "As a UWGB alumnus, I am deeply honored to accept the Wenenberg Prize. It's truly humbling to stand among such esteemed past recipients and exhilarating to be acknowledged for our commitment to business excellence. I couldn't be prouder of our entire team. It is because of their dedication, values, and execution, we are able to make sustainability simple.”
The esteemed Weyenberg Prize honors two organizations yearly for exceptional performance in leadership transformation, strategy, and execution. Past recipients encompass Bellin, Shoreline Hometown Credit Union, Ariens Co., and others.
Over the past several years, LRI has adopted and implemented the ‘LRI Flywheel’ which embodies the Weyenberg Prize criteria. The LRI Flywheel starts with an initial 'yes’ and sets the tone for all of Logistic Recycling’s interactions with customers, staff, and vendors. COO, Bryant Sears said “Our adoption and implementation of the “LRI Flywheel” has become ingrained in our daily operations, guiding our decisions regarding personnel, customer interactions, and operational strategies.”
DuBois explains the ‘LRI Flywheel’ as, “Our unwavering commitment to saying 'yes' to our customers defines who we are. They can trust us to provide solutions. We strive to be the 'easy button' for our customers, prioritizing problem-solving to help them manage their regulated waste management needs. As our business expands, so do our capabilities, allowing us to reinvest in our people and resources. This empowers our team to continue saying 'yes' to our customers, perpetuating the cycle of success.”
The mission of LRI is to make the environment better for all by collecting, processing, and disposing of regulated waste in a safe and sustainable manner. The core values that keep the flywheel turning are supported by 10 supporting values embraced by the entire family of LRI companies in including newly acquired MERI in Madison, Wisconsin.
Autumn Wagner
Logistics Recycling Inc
+1 800-558-1166
autumn.wagner@recyclewithlri.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn