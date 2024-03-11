Una Terra invests in Another Tomorrow

Two B-Corps joining for fashion system change through circular economy innovation and global scaling

Una Terra’s lateral systems thinking approach to industry transformation, in addition to their global reach, positions them as an optimal growth partner to bring scale to our early proven foundations.” — Vanessa Barboni Hallik

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Una Terra, a Swiss-based early growth impact investment manager, is investing $2M in Another Tomorrow, a B-Corp certified sustainable luxury ready-to-wear collection and platform, as part of their Series A financing round. Una Terra, also a B-Corp, is committed to scaling circular economy solutions addressing biodiversity loss and climate change. Luca Zerbini, CEO and Founding Partner of Una Terra, will also join Another Tomorrow’s Board.

Another Tomorrow is a unique luxury fashion business built on circularity, digitalization, and transparent, sustainable supply chains. Founder and CEO, Vanessa Barboni Hallik, a former Morgan Stanley Managing Director, founded Another Tomorrow with a vision of industry transformation and the company is one of only a handful of luxury brands to achieve B-Corp certification. The company leads the fashion industry on circularity, featuring digital ID technology, which offers transparency on how garments are made as well as allowing seamless resale via the brand’s Authenticated Resale program.

Una Terra’s Pan-European positioning supports the globalization of Another Tomorrow’s commercial and impact goals. The fund sits at the heart of the European sustainability and innovation landscape. This strategic investment underscores both Another Tomorrow’s and Una Terra’s unwavering commitment to progressing innovation in the service of scaling circular economy solutions addressing biodiversity loss and climate change.

“Una Terra’s unique understanding of the intersection of the consumer, sustainability and circularity landscape makes them the ideal partner for Another Tomorrow. Their lateral systems thinking approach to industry transformation and scalability, in addition to their global reach, positions them as an optimal growth partner to bring scale to our early proven foundations. Luca will be an invaluable thought partner in our board room to help further our global leadership,” says Vanessa Barboni Hallik, Founder and CEO of Another Tomorrow.

Luca Zerbini, CEO and Founding Partner of Una Terra, added, “We have known Vanessa for over two years now and are thrilled to partner with her to support the mission of Another Tomorrow. Fashion represents a significant environmental challenge: it is systemically extractive and a huge driver of negative externalities throughout the supply chain, from soil health to plastic pollution to carbon emissions. It is refreshing to see a luxury brand implementing a systems-thinking approach to creating a comprehensive circular business model. In stark contrast to the prevailing fast fashion, Another Tomorrow sources farm-based responsibly grown material, adopts short and transparent supply chains, has a proprietary tech stack and comprehensive utilization of digital IDs, enabling tracing of origin, anti-counterfeiting, and certified resale. Another Tomorrow truly serves as a beacon of positive change for an industry ripe for transformation, and better aligned with the values of the new generation."

Since its founding in 2020, Another Tomorrow has grown to reach customers in 56 countries, with distribution partners including Net-A-Porter, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Holt Renfrew, Moda Operandi, Saks and Selfridges.



About Another Tomorrow

Another Tomorrow is a New York-based B-Corp certified luxury clothing brand launched in 2020 by Vanessa Barboni Hallik. Elizabeth Giardina joined the brand in 2022 as Creative Director, having previously worked for notable American fashion brands such as Proenza Schouler and Derek Lam. Another Tomorrow is defined by a value system based on three pillars - human, animal and environmental welfare - with a unique digital ID providing each piece’s supply chain transparency and authenticity. In 2022, the brand launched a proprietary Authenticated Resale platform in order to deliver a best-in-class experience for its customers. In addition to its own e-commerce, Another Tomorrow can be found at Bergdorf Goodman, Farfetch, Holt Renfrew, Matches, Neiman Marcus, Net-a-Porter, and Saks Fifth Avenue. The brand has been worn by Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Ava DuVernay, Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Chastain, Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex, Laura Dern, and More.

For in-depth detail on Another Tomorrow’s sustainability philosophy and practices, please visit AnotherTomorrow.co/Sustainability.



About Una Terra:

Una Terra was born out of a shared aspiration: to make the world a more sustainable place. Una Terra's ambition is not only to invest capital but also to provide direct support, expertise, education, and leadership to companies aiming to transform entire industries through commercial technology and innovation. They utilize asset-light models that can be scaled through marketing, commercial introductions, partnerships, new market entry, and accelerated go-to-market strategies.

Una Terra has received the “Innovative Fund for our Future Award” from the World Economic Forum (Uplink) and is recognized as an "Impact Assets IA50 Emerging Impact Manager." Una Terra is actively engaged with organizations such as UN Global Compact, UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Capitals Coalition, King Charles III Sustainable Market Initiative (SMI), World Economic Forum (WEF), and Klosters Forum (KF).

Una Terra is a Certified SFDR Art. 9 Fund in accordance with the European Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), Science-Based Targets, and is B-Corp certified. They are committed to dedicating over 1% of their investments to philanthropic causes for the planet. Lastly, Una Terra is a member of the Swiss Venture Capital Association (SECA).

For Una Terra’s approach to Circular Economy and Impact Investing, please visit Unaterra.vc.