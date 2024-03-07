Steve Garvey and Larry Thompson Progress in Political Arena
Steve Garvey, a Former Baseball Player, and Larry Thompson, a Hollywood Talent Manager and Film Producer, Advance to the General Election In November
Can Fame or Acclaim help win a California election?”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many laughed when actor Ronald Reagan announced he was running for Governor of California and then President of the United States. More howled when The Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger, proclaimed in his strong Austrian accent on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno that he was running for Governor. But in a very deep blue state these two Republican Stars got the last laugh.
— Robert G. Endara II
And when Hollywood has a major success what does it do? It produces sequels. So now, it seems to be producing Republican sequels with Steve Garvey as a United States Senator and Larry Thompson as a United States Congressman.
Garvey gained immense popularity playing 19 major league seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres winning the National League’s MVP award in 1974. He was an All-Star eight seasons in a row from 1974-1981, receiving MVP votes every single season. He played in five World Series (1974, 1977, 1978, 1981 and 1984), winning a championship with the Dodgers in 1981.
Garvey, who has no experience as an elected official, has a handsome look and an engaging personality. He comes off compassionate and full of affable, common sense. In a unique campaign strategy Adam Schiff, Garvey’s key Democratic Senatorial opponent, highly promoted Garvey to a primary win favoring to run against him as opposed to another Democrat such as Katie Porter. Schiff got his wish. He will now face off with Garvey in November as the second game of their double header. Play Ball.
Thompson earned acclaim as a talent manager of over 250 Stars and as a veteran Hollywood film producer, attorney, Broadway producer, book packager, author, and motivational speaker. He has received the prestigious Heller Award for Lifetime Achievement in Talent Management and was inducted into the Personal Managers Hall of Fame in 2016. His productions have won 2 Accolade Awards, 2 Imagen Awards, The Epiphany Prize, The Wilbur Award, The Christopher Award, and have received Nominations for 8 Emmys, 6 Imagen Awards, 2 Prism Awards, the Humanitas Prize, and a Golden Globe. Thompson was Knighted in Rome, Italy on May 20, 2017. Grand Prior, Prince Lorenzo de’ Medici, sponsored Thompson, an American of Italian Heritage, into the prestigious Order of San Martino as a “Patron of the Arts and Protector of the Most Needy.” (www.LarryThompsonOrg.com).
A longtime Republican, Thompson has amassed the major endorsements of the California Republican Party, the Los Angeles County Republican Party, The Ventura County Republican Party, The American Independent Party, The California Young Republicans, The Los Angeles County Young Republicans, The California College Republicans, Brock Pierce, Chairman of The Bitcoin Foundation, and Perianne Boring, Founder and CEO of the Chamber of Digital Commerce. www.LarryThompsonForCongress.com
How will these two high-profile, show-biz candidates fare this fall as a proposed U.S. Senator against Adam Schiff (D) and as a proposed U.S. Congressman against Brad Sherman (D)? Can Fame or Acclaim help win a California election? Watching won’t be boring. Roll camera. Action.
