Larry Thompson Closing the California Congressional Gap on Brad Sherman

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rep. Brad Sherman (CA-32) has been in Congress for 14 terms (28 years). As a Democrat in a deep blue California district he has had very little competition for almost three decades...until now. Out of the wild west, Larry Thompson, also known as "The Sanity Man," has ridden into town claiming "this used to be Reagan Country and I'm running for Congress to take it back for him."Thompson's call to arms has found serious traction among voters and is threatening Sherman's stronghold.California's District 32 encompasses the communities of Bel-Air, Bell Canyon, Beverly Glen, Brentwood, Canoga Park, Chatsworth, Encino, Malibu, North Hills, Northridge, Pacific Palisades, Reseda, Sherman Oaks, Studio City, Tarzana, Topanga, West Hills, Winnetka, and Woodland Hills. The district traditionally trends Democratic by a large margin of 70-30. Door-to-door campaign polling shows Thompson pulling up close to 50-50.With national political fatigue, a divisive country full of hatred, fear of a World War, inflation, a local rise in Anti-Semitism, continued homelessness, increasing crime in the San Fernando Valley, disrespect for law and order and the police, and Bel-Air's privacy being threatened by an underground rail to possibly be built connecting Ventura Boulevard to Westwood, voters are deciding to accept the need for change, and, instead of faithfully and blindly voting their party line, they are deciding to break ranks and simply vote their values. Thompson argues that he upholds those values and is ready to go to work to install or restore them.When asked yesterday at this year's final Summer Concert at Warner Center Park in Woodland Hills why he thinks his campaign is doing so well, Thompson answered, "Well, I am running for Congress to awaken, organize, and unite the canceled conservative voter, the dissatisfied Democrat voter, and the undecided No Party Preference voter. I want them to no longer feel alone, defeated, and scared. I ask that they have courage, stand up, and join me and those who share their values and vision of our country. I want everyone to simply use Common Sense with Common Civility to find Common Ground to solve our Common Issues. Let's start a new conversation to finally stop the fighting, regain our 'Sanity,' and get something done. Politics have become insane. I'm the 'Sanity Man.'"For further information, contact:Robert G. Endara II12021 Wilshire Blvd.Suite 614Los Angeles, CA 90025(310) 288-0700E-mail: larry@larrythompsonforcongress.comWebsite: www.LarryThompsonForCongress.com Please click on the following link to download the photo of Congressional Candidate Larry Thompson campaigning at Warner Center Park Concert: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/ii467pBEwt Please click on the following link to download the photo of Congressman Brad Sherman (D) was a no-show at the Warner Center Park Concert: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/C6r36bimEM Courtesy of Larry Thompson For CongressSOURCE Larry Thompson For Congress

