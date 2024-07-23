Brentwood, California Is The New Political Epicenter
Kamala Harris, Larry Thompson, and Steve Garvey lead the charge in national politics.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The beautiful, quiet, suburban neighborhood of Brentwood, California, located in the Westside region of Los Angeles in CA District 32, is the new political hotspot for National Politics. Vice President, Kamala Harris, the first alternative candidate in this election for President of the United States lives and votes there. Movie Star, George Clooney, writes, votes, and co-leads the Hollywood Democratic Donors from there. Larry Thompson, acclaimed talent manager, lawyer, and veteran film producer, is running there for United States Congress, and, of course, former LA Dodger baseball star, Steve Garvey, is running from there and all of California for United States Senate.
In one Voting District the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives are in play. Millions of dollars are beginning to pour in to help the candidates appeal to their confused, nervous constituents. CA 32 knows Harris (D). Thompson (R) and Garvey (R) are offering the silenced, conservative voters an alternative viable candidate versus just moving our of state as so many are doing.
Will Harris win the Democrat Nomination? Will California Governor Gavin Newsom or another wanna-be president throw their blue hat in the ring? Everyone sitting at outdoor coffee shops along San Vincente Boulevard is voicing their various opinions just as they did in 1994 about the Brentwood murder of O.J. Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.
Garvey, who is in a one-on-one matchup with Adam Schiff (D) claims "the recent events have awakened a sleeping giant here." https://stevegarvey.com/
Thompson's mantra against Brad Sherman (D) is "I want everyone to simply use Common Sense with Common Civility to find Common Ground to solve our Common Issues. I'll definitely beat Sherman" he adds. I'm just glad I'm not running against Taylor Swift." www.LarryThompsonForCongress.com
All in all, Brentwood is the present hub for all things American, including the "Original Apple Pie" you can order with your cappuccino at the famous, nearby "Apple Pan."
For further information, contact:
Robert G. Endara II
12021 Wilshire Blvd.
Suite 614
Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 288-0700
E-mail: larry@larrythompsonforcongress.com
Website: www.LarryThompsonForCongress.com
Please click on the following link to download the photo above: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/suUEpNPhJQ
Courtesy of Larry Thompson For Congress
Larry Thompson
Larry Thompson For Congress
+1 310-288-0700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube