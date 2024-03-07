SquarePet Welcomes Kimberly Wright as Sales Representative for South Territory

SquarePet Logo Kimberly Wright

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SquarePet Nutrition, a leading provider of premium pet nutrition, today announces the appointment of Kimberly Wright as the new Sales Representative for the South territory, which includes Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas. In her role, Kimberley will be responsible for driving sales growth, building strong relationships with retailers, and promoting SquarePet’s premium line of pet nutrition products throughout Texas.

Prior to joining SquarePet, Kimberly held various sales positions in the Texas market where she demonstrated a proven track record of generating account growth and success. Her commitment to providing superior customer service and understanding the needs of retailers make her a valuable asset to the SquarePet team.

“We are excited to welcome Kimberly to the SquarePet family,” said Tyler Atkins, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of SquarePet. “We are pleased to welcome her aboard and are confident that her strategic insight and dedication will fuel our continued growth in the South.”

“I am thrilled to join SquarePet and contribute to its mission of enhancing the well-being of pets through nutrition,” said Kimberly Wright. “I am eager to collaborate with retailers across Texas to introduce pet owners to SquarePet’s exceptional products and support them in providing optimal care for their beloved companions.”

Kimberly’s appointment reinforces SquarePet’s dedication to delivering pet nutrition solutions and fostering strong partnerships within the South territory.

About SquarePet

SquarePet Nutrition is driven by a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, is made up of pet industry professionals, veterinarians, nutritionists, and manufacturing experts to supply new and reimagined nutritional formulations unique to the pet food industry. SquarePet is a 100% family-owned company that makes nutrition for the health of all breeds and ages of dogs and cats. Learn more at https://www.mysquarepet.com/.

