Rutland / MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B4001396

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Sawtelle / Tpr. Schutt / Sgt. Perkins

STATION: VSP - Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME:03/07/2024 / 0518 hrs

STREET: Vermont Route 3

TOWN: Proctor

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Loop Street

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: n/a

WEATHER: Rainy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: John Cioffi

AGE: 77

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: n/a

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On March 7, 2024, at approximately 0518 Troopers from the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland were dispatched to a one (1) car motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 3 in the Town of Proctor.

While enroute to the call, Troopers were advised medical personnel at the crash scene found the male operator was deceased.

Upon arrival, the operator was identified as John Cioffi. The initial investigation shows Mr. Cioffi was traveling south on Vermont Route 3 when he left the west side of the roadway and traveled down an embankment. The vehicle struck tree stumps at the base of the embankment and began to roll.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

State Police were assisted on scene by Proctor Fire Department, and Regional Ambulance Service.