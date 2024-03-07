Rutland / MV Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B4001396
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Sawtelle / Tpr. Schutt / Sgt. Perkins
STATION: VSP - Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME:03/07/2024 / 0518 hrs
STREET: Vermont Route 3
TOWN: Proctor
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Loop Street
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: n/a
WEATHER: Rainy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: John Cioffi
AGE: 77
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: n/a
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On March 7, 2024, at approximately 0518 Troopers from the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland were dispatched to a one (1) car motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 3 in the Town of Proctor.
While enroute to the call, Troopers were advised medical personnel at the crash scene found the male operator was deceased.
Upon arrival, the operator was identified as John Cioffi. The initial investigation shows Mr. Cioffi was traveling south on Vermont Route 3 when he left the west side of the roadway and traveled down an embankment. The vehicle struck tree stumps at the base of the embankment and began to roll.
The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.
State Police were assisted on scene by Proctor Fire Department, and Regional Ambulance Service.