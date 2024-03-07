Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,201 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,526 in the last 365 days.

Rutland / MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24B4001396                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Sawtelle / Tpr. Schutt / Sgt. Perkins

STATION: VSP - Rutland                          

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME:03/07/2024 / 0518 hrs

STREET: Vermont Route 3

TOWN: Proctor

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Loop Street

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: n/a

WEATHER:        Rainy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: John Cioffi

AGE: 77     

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Proctor, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: n/a

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On March 7, 2024, at approximately 0518 Troopers from the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland were dispatched to a one (1) car motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 3 in the Town of Proctor. 

 

While enroute to the call, Troopers were advised medical personnel at the crash scene found the male operator was deceased.

 

Upon arrival, the operator was identified as John Cioffi.  The initial investigation shows Mr. Cioffi was traveling south on Vermont Route 3 when he left the west side of the roadway and traveled down an embankment.  The vehicle struck tree stumps at the base of the embankment and began to roll.

 

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

 

State Police were assisted on scene by Proctor Fire Department, and Regional Ambulance Service.

 

 

 

 

You just read:

Rutland / MV Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more