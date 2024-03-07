New Age-Progression Image Renews Hope in Search for Missing Columbus Man

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation hopes to spark new leads in the 2006 disappearance of a central Ohio man with the release of a new image showing what he might look like today.



BCI’s forensic artist created an age-progression image depicting Andrew “Andy” Chapman now at 49 years old. Authorities hope the image prompts the public to submit fresh tips to law enforcement.



Chapman last contacted his family 17 years ago on Dec. 8, 2006. The 32-year-old Columbus resident disappeared without taking his vehicle or personal belongings.



“Andy’s disappearance left a gaping void of unanswered questions, but we believe his case remains solvable with help from the public,” Attorney General Dave Yost said. “If you have any information about his whereabouts, please tell us what you know so we can bring closure to his family.”



Chapman is Caucasian and has brown eyes. At 32, he was 6 feet tall, weighed 175 pounds and had brown hair. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Columbus Division of Police’s Missing Persons Unit at (614) 645-2358. A public bulletin issued today includes additional images and information about the case.



In addition to age-progression images, BCI’s forensic artist creates facial reconstruction models and post-mortem images to help local law enforcement agencies identify remains and locate missing persons.



BCI also offers Project LINK (Linking Individuals Not Known), a free service for law enforcement, coroners and families of missing individuals. The program, established through the Ohio Attorney General’s Office in 1999, matches DNA taken from family members of missing individuals to DNA from unidentified remains.



Analysts with BCI’s Criminal Intelligence Unit also provide case review, investigative assistance, link charts and mapping. Law enforcement officials and family members of missing persons interested in learning more about these services should call 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dominic Binkley: 614-728-4127

