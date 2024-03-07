DSS Announces New Abbeville County Director

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Social Services would like to announce Tammy Patton as the new Abbeville County Director. She began her new position on Monday, March 4th.

Ms. Patton began her career with SCDSS began on October 17, 2007 in Greenville, SC where she served in the Investigations area before assuming a supervisory role in Family Preservation. In 2014, Ms. Patton transitioned to the Midlands Region, where she served as a Regional Performance Coach.

“Service to others has been a 32 year professional journey for me, and I am excited to be joining the team in Abbeville County,” said Ms. Patton. “I have been fortunate to serve under several dynamic leaders and mentors during my career that have selflessly poured into me and were instrumental in my leadership development. I know I can never repay those amazing professionals, but every day that I greet Abbeville citizens and external partners, I will do so with profound gratitude and respect.”

Ms. Patton is a native of Edgefield, South Carolina and graduated from Strom Thurmond High School before joining the United States Marine Corps for six years.

Following her military service, she transitioned to law enforcement in the Upstate region.

She later earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Limestone University in Gaffney, South Carolina.

For more information on DSS services available for Abbeville County and the state at large, please visit the SCDSS website here.

