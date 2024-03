Empowering Change: World Hydrogen North America Spotlights Female Leaders on International Women's Day

Join hydrogen female experts at World Hydrogen North America 2024, May 21-23, Houston

Recognizing the invaluable contributions of women in shaping the hydrogen industry!

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world commemorates International Women's Day, World Hydrogen North America is proud to announce a dynamic lineup of female speakers set to take the stage at the upcoming event in Houston. Scheduled for May 21-23, 2024, this highly anticipated conference will bring together over 1,200 key players from across the hydrogen value chain to align on solutions to current obstacles, forge new partnerships, and ultimately accelerate the energy transition.Recognizing the invaluable contributions of women in shaping the hydrogen industry, World Hydrogen North America is committed to fostering diversity and inclusivity within the sector. The event serves as a platform to highlight the expertise and achievements of female leaders who continue to drive innovation and progress in the field.Among the distinguished speakers at World Hydrogen North America are women who have made significant strides in advancing hydrogen technologies, policy development, and sustainability initiatives, from across the hydrogen value chain, including:Jane Stricker, Senior Vice President, Energy Transition & Executive Director, Greater Houston PartnershipIvette Vera-Perez, President and CEO, Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell AssociationKristine Clark, Director of Clean Energy Technology, CF IndustriesKatrina Fritz, President & CEO, California Hydrogen Business CouncilAna Quelhas, Managing Director Hydrogen, EDP RenewablesBrooke Vandygriff, COO, HIF GlobalDr. Anita Sengupta, CEO, HydroplaneColleen Wright, Vice President Corporate Strategy, ConstellationNora Han, Vice President of Hydrogen Products, ABBCarolina Lopez-Rocha, Hydrogen Financing and Risk Mitigation Lead, World BankKendall Stephenson, Manger, Policy, Global Energy Institute, U.S. Chamber of CommerceKaty Perry, Business Development for Sustainable Energy Systems, Siemens EnergyElizabeth Krasowski, Project Manager, RambollKimberly Williams, Chief Innovation Officer, Houston METROWiebke Permin, Head of Markets, Market Development Power-to-X, TopsoeLauren Skiver, Chief Operating Officer, Transdev North AmericaClaire Behar, Chief Commercial Officer, Hy Stor EnergyJanice Lin, Founder & President, Green Hydrogen CoalitionStephanie Celt, Senior Energy Policy Specialist, Washington State Department of CommerceNichole Saunders, Senior Attorney Energy, Environmental Defense Fund"The biggest takeaway has been the tremendous opportunity to collaborate across the region and in policy, regulation and of course the role of industry associations in developing the hydrogen space," said Ivette Vera-Perez, President and CEO, Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association, at World Hydrogen North America 2023!In addition to keynote presentations and panel discussions, World Hydrogen North America will provide attendees with networking opportunities, interactive workshops, and exhibits showcasing the latest innovations in hydrogen technology. The event promises to be a valuable platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange among stakeholders committed to advancing the hydrogen economy. Download the brochure to explore the full agenda , view the entire speaker lineup, topics & themes, exhibition floorplan, who you will meet, how to attend and more.World Hydrogen North America is the #1 hydrogen industry event to learn, network, and help shape the future of clean hydrogen in North America and beyond!As the world transitions towards a more sustainable energy future, the role of women in driving innovation and progress cannot be overstated. World Hydrogen North America is honored to celebrate International Women's Day by highlighting the achievements and expertise of female leaders in the hydrogen industry.