Empowering Change: World Hydrogen North America Spotlights Female Leaders on International Women's Day

Join hydrogen female experts at World Hydrogen North America 2024, May 21-23, Houston

Recognizing the invaluable contributions of women in shaping the hydrogen industry!

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world commemorates International Women’s Day, World Hydrogen North America is proud to announce a dynamic lineup of female speakers set to take the stage at the upcoming event in Houston. Scheduled for May 21-23, 2024, this highly anticipated conference will bring together over 1,200 key players from across the hydrogen value chain to align on solutions to current obstacles, forge new partnerships, and ultimately accelerate the energy transition.

Recognizing the invaluable contributions of women in shaping the hydrogen industry, World Hydrogen North America is committed to fostering diversity and inclusivity within the sector. The event serves as a platform to highlight the expertise and achievements of female leaders who continue to drive innovation and progress in the field.

Among the distinguished speakers at World Hydrogen North America are women who have made significant strides in advancing hydrogen technologies, policy development, and sustainability initiatives, from across the hydrogen value chain, including:

Jane Stricker, Senior Vice President, Energy Transition & Executive Director, Greater Houston Partnership

Ivette Vera-Perez, President and CEO, Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association

Kristine Clark, Director of Clean Energy Technology, CF Industries

Katrina Fritz, President & CEO, California Hydrogen Business Council

Ana Quelhas, Managing Director Hydrogen, EDP Renewables

Brooke Vandygriff, COO, HIF Global

Dr. Anita Sengupta, CEO, Hydroplane

Colleen Wright, Vice President Corporate Strategy, Constellation

Nora Han, Vice President of Hydrogen Products, ABB

Carolina Lopez-Rocha, Hydrogen Financing and Risk Mitigation Lead, World Bank

Kendall Stephenson, Manger, Policy, Global Energy Institute, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Katy Perry, Business Development for Sustainable Energy Systems, Siemens Energy

Elizabeth Krasowski, Project Manager, Ramboll

Kimberly Williams, Chief Innovation Officer, Houston METRO

Wiebke Permin, Head of Markets, Market Development Power-to-X, Topsoe

Lauren Skiver, Chief Operating Officer, Transdev North America

Claire Behar, Chief Commercial Officer, Hy Stor Energy

Janice Lin, Founder & President, Green Hydrogen Coalition

Stephanie Celt, Senior Energy Policy Specialist, Washington State Department of Commerce

Nichole Saunders, Senior Attorney Energy, Environmental Defense Fund


"The biggest takeaway has been the tremendous opportunity to collaborate across the region and in policy, regulation and of course the role of industry associations in developing the hydrogen space," said Ivette Vera-Perez, President and CEO, Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association, at World Hydrogen North America 2023!


In addition to keynote presentations and panel discussions, World Hydrogen North America will provide attendees with networking opportunities, interactive workshops, and exhibits showcasing the latest innovations in hydrogen technology. The event promises to be a valuable platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange among stakeholders committed to advancing the hydrogen economy.

Download the brochure to explore the full agenda, view the entire speaker lineup, topics & themes, exhibition floorplan, who you will meet, how to attend and more.


World Hydrogen North America is the #1 hydrogen industry event to learn, network, and help shape the future of clean hydrogen in North America and beyond!


As the world transitions towards a more sustainable energy future, the role of women in driving innovation and progress cannot be overstated. World Hydrogen North America is honored to celebrate International Women’s Day by highlighting the achievements and expertise of female leaders in the hydrogen industry.


Get involved with World Hydrogen North America and get in touch with the team today!

Book your pass before Friday April 26th to benefit from early bird rates, saving up to $700 – and don’t forget to bring your team to cover all 6 content streams, by taking advantage of 3 for 2 offers! Book directly here: https://bit.ly/WHNA24PR

For more information about World Hydrogen North America:
Contact: Daniel De Nooijer, Head of Delegate Sales
Event Dates: May 21 – 23, 2024
Event Location: Hilton Americas-Houston, 1600 Lamar Street, Houston, TX 77010, USA
Organizers: World Hydrogen Leaders
Email: Daniel.denooijer@worldhydrogenleaders.com
Website: https://www.worldhydrogennorthamerica.com/

Charlotte Griffiths
World Hydrogen Leaders
+44 20 7099 0600
charlotte.griffiths@worldhydrogenleaders.com
