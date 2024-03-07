Governor Abbott Appoints Four To Real Estate Research Advisory Committee

TEXAS, March 7 - March 7, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Harry Gibbs to the Real Estate Research Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on January 31, 2025. Additionally, Governor Abbott appointed Kristi Davis and reappointed Troy Alley and Patrick Geddes for a term set to expire on January 31, 2029. The Committee reviews and approves proposals submitted to the board of directors of the Texas A&M University System relating to staffing and general policies of the Real Estate Center. The committee decides the priority ranking of research studies the center conducts.

Harry Gibbs of Georgetown is an associate real estate broker with Keller Williams Lone Star. He is a board member of the Williamson County Central Appraisal District and member of both the National and Texas Association of Realtors. Previously, he served two terms as president of the Georgetown Sunrise Rotary Club and as chairman of the Georgetown Planning and Zoning Commission. Gibbs received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Real Estate and Urban Land Development from The University of Texas at Austin.

Kristi Davis of Carrollton is a real estate broker and owner of Kristi Davis Realty and has held a real estate license for over two decades. She is a member of the Texas Realtors Association Board of Directors, North Texas Real Estate Information Services Board of Directors, and the Texas Real Estate Teachers Associations. Additionally, she is a former member of the Irving Healthcare Foundation Board of Directors and the National Association of Realtors Board of Directors. Davis received a Bachelor of Art in Journalism from the University of North Texas.

Troy Alley of De Soto is executive vice president of Con-Real Support Group, LP. He is a member of the Appraisal Institute and holds a MAI designation. Additionally, he is a member of Southern Methodist University Advisory Board, University of Arkansas Engineering Advisory Council, and The University of Texas at Arlington Advisory Board and is co-founder of Alley Scholars Annual Scholarship Program. He has volunteered for the Boys & Girls Club of Arlington and Mission Arlington. Alley received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Arkansas, a Master of Business Administration in Real Estate from South Methodist University, and a certificate in Real Estate Development from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Patrick Geddes of Celina is an attorney and senior counsel at Leeward Renewable Energy. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Dallas Bar Association and a former board member of the City of McKinney Board of Adjustment. Geddes received a Bachelor of Arts in Government from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor and a Graduate Diploma in Comparative Law from Louisiana State University Paul M. Hebert Law Center.