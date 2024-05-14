Governor Abbott Hosts Swedish Minister Of Foreign Affairs Billström At Governor’s Mansion

TEXAS, May 14 - May 14, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today held a meeting at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin with the Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström and a delegation of other Swedish leaders to discuss bolstering the international economic partnership between Texas and Sweden. This is the Minister’s first official visit to Texas and his first meeting with Governor Abbott.

During the meeting, Governor Abbott and Minister Billström discussed the shared economic interests between Texas and Sweden, including advancing in the aerospace, energy, and advanced manufacturing industries. Both leaders also reflected on the importance of strengthening the economic alliance between the United States and Sweden to help bolster national security interests in both countries.

Additionally, the Governor and Minister explored ways Texas and Sweden can collaborate on the next frontier—the space industry. Governor Abbott touted Texas’ robust aerospace industry, with leading businesses like NASA, Space X, Blue Origin, and Firefly in the state. Minister Billström expressed his interest in the Texas Space Commission, highlighting how Texas’ historic investment in the aerospace industry is an opportunity for Texas and Sweden to expand their partnership in this critical industry. The Governor mentioned ways Texas and Sweden can work together, including sharing expertise, conducting joint research initiatives, and contributing to international space exploration missions.

Texas-Sweden economic ties: In the last decade, Swedish companies have invested in 26 foreign direct investment projects in Texas, generating $994 million in capital expenditures and creating nearly 2,400 Texas jobs. In 2023, total Texas trade with Sweden equaled $2.9 billion.