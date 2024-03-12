Premier BPO Recognized for CX Leadership
Recognition of Excellence by CX Awards 2024: Premier BPO Stands Out for Achievements as Best CX Team of the Year and Rising Star Individual
The recognition of rising stars is not just about celebrating individual achievements. It’s about inspiring the next generation of leaders and fostering a culture of excellence and innovation...”CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier BPO, a global provider in the Customer Experience (CX) industry, is proud to be recognized at the CX Awards 2024. Premier BPO was honored as a finalist for Best CX Team of the Year and had an employee win the Rising Star award. Judging is based on an organization's ability to demonstrate innovation, improved experience, and execution. The panel of 16 judges are well-known and respected experts in the CX industry and specially invited by CX Today.
Team Excellence Recognized
Premier BPO was honored as a finalist for the Best Customer Experience Team of the Year award. CX Today targets this accolade to recognize organizations that excel in delivering exceptional and consistent customer experiences through strategic planning, innovative technologies, and a commitment to employee engagement.
“We prioritize investing in training, development, and overall employee engagement at Premier BPO. By implementing multiple quality assurance reviews, we foster the growth of employee skills and confidence, thereby ensuring a continuous enhancement in service delivery for our clients. We take pride in achieving a 92% employee satisfaction score in 2023.” commented Dave Shapiro, COO of Premier BPO.
Rising Star Shines Bright
Helping to achieve team excellence, Premier BPO is thrilled to announce that Daniel Smith, an emerging team leader, has been honored as the Rising Star (Individual) winner! This award highlights individuals who demonstrate exceptional dedication, consistently elevate customer experiences, and inspire those around them. The CX Awards team commented, “The recognition of rising stars is not just about celebrating individual achievements. It’s about inspiring the next generation of leaders and fostering a culture of excellence and innovation in customer experience. Congratulations, Daniel!”
Fueling Success: Dedication and Teamwork
These recognitions reflect Premier BPO's unwavering commitment to CX excellence. Our dedicated team members like Daniel consistently deliver outstanding service, as evidenced by his perfect 5-star client reviews and over 300 positive customer endorsements.
Beyond individual performance, Premier BPO fosters a collaborative environment where Daniel mentors colleagues and contributes to a positive team spirit. His commitment to excellence extends to helping others thrive.
Collective Impact: Driving Client Satisfaction
Premier BPO's commitment to continuous improvement has led to its recognition as a finalist for Best CX Team of the Year. This acknowledgment is based on tangible client benefits, including a client case study with 97% overall Quality Assurance score, a 57.1% reduction in open customer cases, and an impressive 11.5% boost in Client Satisfaction (CSAT) scores.
Collective Commitment Fuels Premier BPO's CX Awards Success
"We're gratified to be recognized by CX Today as a finalist for the Best Customer Experience Team of the Year award and especially proud that our Subject Matter Expert, Daniel Smith, won the Rising Star award," said Ali Din, CEO at Premier BPO. "Premier BPO's success at the 2024 CX Awards highlights the collective commitment of the entire team to live up to the company's purpose of becoming a seamless extension of our client's business processes."
This recognition is most notable given the strong competition from many well-known industry players and reflects the company's ongoing efforts to empower its workforce, consistently deliver exceptional service, and drive clients’ positive business impacts.
About CX Today
CX Today is the leading online publication for Customer Experience technology and is a definitive guide in the CX marketplace. It delivers the latest industry news, vendor, product, and market analysis and reports on technologies such as contact centers, CRM, big data, analytics, and artificial intelligence.
About CX Awards
CX Awards is a global awards event that celebrates CX technology innovation and industry success. The categories are split into three groups: innovation, people, and transformation. Judges, well-known and respected experts in the CX industry, and specially invited by CX Today to participate, assess applicants by evaluating their ability to innovate, execute, and improve experiences.
About Premier BPO:
Premier BPO is a leading provider of tailored knowledge process solutions to enhance business outcomes for diverse industries, including financial services, healthcare, consumer products, e-commerce, and home services. Our commitment is to become a seamless extension of our client's business processes by aligning with their culture, values, and objectives. Through a global footprint of a dedicated workforce and technology-driven solutions, we offer unique co-sourcing services—an innovative hybrid outsourcing approach—across key, impactful business functions via a right-shoring model. Premier BPO has delivered exceptional client value since 2003, earning 85% client CSAT and NPS 20% higher than industry average. Learn more at www.premierbpo.com.
