Veranda Adkins, CEO of Travel Legacy, Inc., Named to ALGV Advisory Board
ALG Vacations selects award-winning travel industry leader and co-founder of the Association of Black Travel Professionals for 2024 advisory board
Becoming a part of the ALG Vacations' Advisory Board is a chance to spearhead positive transformations in travel, ensuring that each traveler's experience is diverse, inclusive, and unforgettable.”ATHENS, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALG Vacations® (ALGV) has selected Veranda Adkins, CEO of Travel Legacy Inc., to serve on its 2024 Advisory Board. Veranda was one of eighteen travel advisors selected from more than one hundred highly qualified applicants.
— Veranda Adkins, Founder and CEO of Travel Legacy, Inc.
"It's an honor to represent Travel Legacy and our amazing travel advisor community. In today's constantly changing travel landscape, diversity and representation are more crucial than ever. Becoming a part of the ALG Vacations' Advisory Board is a chance to spearhead positive transformations in leisure travel, ensuring that each traveler's experience is diverse, inclusive, and unforgettable," said Veranda Adkins, CEO and founder of Travel Legacy, Inc.
ALG Vacations, the nation’s leader in leisure travel, consists of well-known and highly respected brands including Apple Vacations, Funjet Vacations, Travel Impressions, Southwest Vacations®, Blue Sky Tours, and United Vacations®. Together, they send millions of travelers annually to vacation destinations across the globe.
The mission of the ALGV Advisory Board is to bring travel advisors and the ALG Vacations® leadership together to grow their joint businesses while delivering exceptional vacation experiences. The board, consisting of travel agency owners and managers, will represent the travel advisor community at large, working together with ALG Vacations leadership to develop policies and make strategic decisions affecting their joint businesses and mutual clients. The first ALGV Advisory Board was formulated in 2020, shortly after COVID-19 surfaced in the United States.
“As our primary source of distribution, we have always heavily relied on the input of the travel advisor community. An official ALGV Advisory Board has proven to be an indispensable resource,” remarked Jacki Marks, ALGV’s Global Head of Trade Brands. “The board consists of a diverse group of travel advisors from various types of agencies with different geographic locations, backgrounds, and specialties. They engage with leisure travelers every day, so their perspectives and insights are invaluable,” she added.
The new ALGV advisory board will serve a 12-month term beginning this February, meeting with ALG Vacations leadership numerous times throughout the year on a variety of important topics affecting the leisure travel industry.
About Veranda Adkins
Veranda Adkins is a successful entrepreneur, influential speaker, business coach, and the founder of Travel Legacy, a leading provider of personalized travel experiences. The award-winning travel agency specializes in curated group trips, milestone celebrations, and destination weddings. As the founder of Travel Legacy and co-founder of the Association of Black Travel Professionals (ABTP), Veranda has made significant contributions to the travel industry. She is the recipient of several prestigious awards including Hard Rock Showstoppers, Palace Resorts Pro, Funjet 500, and Elite Status with Apple Leisure Group. To learn more, visit https://verandaadkins.com/.
About ALG Vacations
ALG Vacations®, part of the Hyatt family (www.hyatt.com), is a collection of powerful and growing vacation brands widely recognized for providing the industry’s leading leisure travel experience across the world. ALG Vacations is a member of the USTOA $1 Million Traveler's Assistance Program. With more than three million passengers annually, ALG Vacations features well-established vacation brands including Apple Vacations®, Funjet Vacations®, Travel Impressions®, Southwest Vacations®, Blue Sky Tours®, and United Vacations®.
