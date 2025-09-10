The Gilder Lehrman Institute Recognizes Valencia Abbott as 2025 National History Teacher of the Year

Valencia Abbott, from Rockingham Early College High School in Wentworth, NC, has been named the 2025 National History Teacher of the Year.

North Carolina educator will receive a $10,000 grand prize at a formal ceremony at the Harvard Club in New York City

Her dedication builds on this legacy and ensures future generations continue to value the lessons of our past” — James G. Basker, president and CEO of the Gilder Lehrman Institute

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History proudly announces Valencia Abbott, an educator at Rockingham Early College High School in Wentworth, NC, as the 2025 National History Teacher of the Year . Sponsored by the Gilder Lehrman Institute and Preserve America, the award program celebrates elementary, middle, and high school teachers for their outstanding contributions to American history education.Abbott will receive a $10,000 grand prize at a special ceremony on November 5, 2025, at the Harvard Club of New York City. The award will be presented by Pulitzer Prize–winner Stacy Schiff. The ceremony will be recorded and made available for nationwide viewing.Since 2004, the Gilder Lehrman Institute—the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to K–12 American history education—has recognized one exceptional K–12 teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools, and U.S. Territories as a state winner. From this esteemed group of 53 nominees, one national winner is selected each year for their excellence in American history education.“For more than 20 years, thousands of teachers have been nominated for this award, each one a testament to the lasting impact of history educators in their communities,” said James G. Basker, president and CEO of the Gilder Lehrman Institute. “We are proud to recognize Valencia Abbott as the 2025 National History Teacher of the Year. Her dedication builds on this legacy and ensures that future generations continue to value the lessons of our past.”Abbott is an educator with over two decades of experience and serves as the Social Studies Department chair and a civics teacher at Rockingham Early College High School in Wentworth, North Carolina. She holds a BA in Political Science-Pre Law, an MA in Liberal Studies, and a Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in African American Studies from UNC Greensboro, along with Add-On Licensure in Academically/Intellectually Gifted Education from Duke University. Her dedication has earned her numerous accolades, including the 2024 Civil Rights/Civil Liberties Excellence in Teaching Award and the 2024–2025 RECHS Teacher of the Year honor. She is also a 2024 United States Holocaust Memorial Museum Teacher Fellow and serves on multiple advisory boards, underscoring her commitment to education and civil rights.“Being named the 2025 National History Teacher of the Year is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the power of storytelling in education. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to inspire students to see themselves in history, to amplify voices that have long been overlooked and undertold, and to remind every young scholar that their story matters,” said Valencia Abbott. “While this award carries my name, it truly belongs to every student who has crossed my classroom threshold, starting with my first students, my daughters, with whom I experienced the perfect combination of motherhood and being a history nerd.”To view the full list of the 2025 State History Teachers of the Year, visit https://www.gilderlehrman.org/history-teacher-year About The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American HistoryFounded in 1994 by Richard Gilder and Lewis E. Lehrman, visionaries and lifelong supporters of American history education, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to K–12 history education while also serving the general public. The Institute’s mission is to promote the knowledge and understanding of American history through educational programs and resources.At the Institute’s core is the Gilder Lehrman Collection, one of the great archives in American history. Drawing on the 87,000 documents in the Gilder Lehrman Collection and an extensive network of eminent historians, the Institute provides teachers, students, and the general public with access to unique primary source materials.As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is supported through the generosity of individuals, corporations, and foundations. The Institute’s programs have been recognized by awards from the White House, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Organization of American Historians, the Council of Independent Colleges, and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Learn more at gilderlehrman.org.###

