Gilder Lehrman Institute Announces Winners of the Building Better Citizens Contest

Congratulations to the Winners of the Building Better Citizens Contest — Presented by the Gilder Lehrman Institute

Ten teachers nationwide recognized for innovative civics lesson plans, preparing students for citizenship ahead of America’s 250th

Through this contest, we’re recognizing innovative lesson plans that show students how the Constitution continues to shape their rights, responsibilities, and role as citizens.” — James G. Basker, president and CEO of the Gilder Lehrman Institute

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History has announced the winners of its national Building Better Citizens Contest , an initiative that brings awareness to Constitution Day (September 17) while celebrating educators who create innovative civics lesson plans to strengthen civic education.In total, ten teachers from across the country received awards totaling more than $15,000 in prizes: one first-place winner received $5,000, two second-place winners received $2,500 each, and seven third-place winners received $1,000 each.2025 Building Better Citizens Contest WinnersFirst Place:Colin Richardson, Green Hope High School, North CarolinaSecond Place:Bridget Riley, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, MarylandMegan Berry, Abilene High School, KansasThird Place:Shabana Saeed, P.S. 230 Doris L. Cohen, New YorkKarley Sessoms, Murch Elementary School, Washington, DCGene Rose Velasco, Dishchii'bikoh Community School, ArizonaJennifer Horne, San Jacinto Leadership Academy, CaliforniaCatherine Womble, Bolton Academy, LouisianaThomas Fulbright, Hope Street Academy, KansasKate Ehrlich, Oakdale High School, Maryland“Teachers are on the front lines of strengthening our democracy,” said James G. Basker, president and CEO of the Gilder Lehrman Institute. “Through this contest, we’re recognizing innovative lesson plans that show students how the Constitution continues to shape their rights, responsibilities, and role as citizens.”As civic knowledge declines nationwide, the Building Better Citizens Contest is part of the Gilder Lehrman Institute’s broader Citizenship Project, an initiative designed to strengthen civic education. Timed ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the contest equips teachers with innovative lesson plans that bring the Constitution and civic participation to life. Through this program, the Institute offers multiple pathways for learners of all ages to engage with essential civics content in meaningful and accessible ways.To learn more about the Gilder Lehrman Institute’s citizenship resources and contest winners, visit gilderlehrman.org/citizenship About The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American HistoryFounded in 1994 by Richard Gilder and Lewis E. Lehrman, visionaries and lifelong supporters of American history education, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to K–12 history education while also serving the general public. The Institute’s mission is to promote the knowledge and understanding of American history through educational programs and resources.At the Institute’s core is the Gilder Lehrman Collection, one of the great archives in American history. Drawing on the 87,000 documents in the Gilder Lehrman Collection and an extensive network of eminent historians, the Institute provides teachers, students, and the general public with access to unique primary source materials.As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is supported through the generosity of individuals, corporations, and foundations. The Institute’s programs have been recognized by awards from the White House, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Organization of American Historians, the Council of Independent Colleges, and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Learn more at gilderlehrman.org.###

