PRE-LEASING UNDERWAY FOR VERO SADE'S MULTIFAMILY PROJECTS IN SAN ANTONIO; KAIROI RESIDENTIAL TO LEAD PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
San Antonio is among the fastest growing metros in the country and a premier job market, furthering the need for exceptional living environments that cater to discerning renters by choice.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston-based Vero Sade, a vertically integrated, multifamily development firm, will soon begin pre-leasing efforts for a pair of inaugural San Antonio metro multifamily projects, both debuting later this spring. The Alamo City’s Kairoi Residential will oversee property management for the duo of developments: Us 1604, a 444-unit, luxury garden-style offering at 4710 N Loop 1604 E, and Us Cibolo, a 288-unit mid-rise in Cibolo Commons at FM 1103.
— Dan Bassichis, co-founder of Vero Sade
“San Antonio is among the fastest growing metros in the country and a premier job market, furthering the need for exceptional living environments that cater to discerning renters by choice,” said Dan Bassichis, co-founder of Vero Sade. “We are proud to be partnering with Kairoi Residential whose focus on creating community through a hospitality lens aligns with our own approach to multifamily living.”
Upon completion, Us 1604 and Us Cibolo will feature best-in-class offerings that intertwine home with hospitality – the hallmarks of Vero Sade’s elevated multifamily experiences. The amenity-rich projects will boast an array of customized activations and thoughtfully curated programming elements designed around resident preferences and rooted in fostering social connectivity plus health and wellness.
“Kairoi Residential takes a great deal of pride in our management services and delivering a team of professionals who make our clients and residents their highest priority every day," said Elizabeth Meyers, Vice President of Client Experience for Kairoi Residential. "We’re looking forward to delivering that same level of service on behalf of Vero Sade and their two, new multifamily developments, in the days, months and years to come.”
Each property will be anchored by a 12,000-square-foot club facility encompassing entertainment space, a café, resort-style pool with cabanas, plus a 4,500-square-foot indoor/outdoor fitness facility. Residents will enjoy access to state-of-the-art fitness equipment, personal training services, a weekly schedule of complimentary group classes and easy proximity to hike and bike trails.
Both Us 1604 and Us Cibolo will showcase one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, and residences will average just under 1,000 square feet. The buildings have been thoughtfully designed to maximize natural daylight deep into all units, with expansive windows and oversized patio doors. Ground-level homes will feature walk-out terraces with fenced yard space, while upper floors will have balconies ranging from 120 to 180 square feet. The properties will also provide car charging stations and an inventory of stylishly furnished and thoughtfully equipped short term rental units.
In addition to Us 1604 and Us Cibolo, Vero Sade’s development pipeline includes the repositioning of 3700M, a luxury high-rise in Dallas’ coveted West Village neighborhood. Houston is home to Vero Sade’s inaugural community, Us Bayou Park, a 404-unit project along the in-demand Allen Parkway corridor.
Rents starting from $1,600s. For more information on pre-leasing and to join the list, please visit us-living.com.
Renderings are available here. Courtesy of Vero Sade.
Nataly Torres
Public Content
nataly@public-content.com
Us Living is a lifestyle concept by Vero Sade.