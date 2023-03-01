NFL Veteran Whitney Mercilus Shares News About His Foundation WithMerci and Plans for the Future
WithMerci contributed more than $700,000 in charitable funding, and while the foundation is dissolving, the work is far from over according to founder Mercilus.
My commitment to this community is lifelong, and I will continue to dedicate my time and use my personal platform to advocate for individuals with disabilities.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFL Veteran Whitney Mercilus founded the WithMerci Foundation in 2016 – a foundation dedicated to serving those with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome, Aphasia, Apraxia, Prader—Willi Syndrome, and Bipolar Disorder across the country. Since its inception the foundation has raised over $700,000 to fund projects, many of which have been in Mercilus’ home state of Texas. Some of the more notable contributions include a partnership with Houston Independent School District, where Mercilus adopted two life skills classrooms to build a sensory space, in addition to renovating a kitchen and helping teach life skills curriculum to special education students. Additionally, with HISD, more than 3,000 students were provided haircuts and styling, backpacks, clothing, physicals, and other essentials in the Returning2Learning back-to-school program. In partnerships with Texas Children’s Hospital, more than 250 meals were served to families during the Thanksgiving Holiday, followed by a toy drive at Christmas time.
Mercilus plays an active and passionate role in the organization by leading several initiatives himself, such as Cocktails 4A Cause, In The Kitchen with Whit, Dine with Merci and The Ultimate Most Dopest Dodgeball Charity Challenge, making the decision to dissolve the foundation all the more personal and more difficult. “Today’s announcement reflects a decision that we did not make lightly. WithMerci has been a fundraising platform to spotlight a disability each year and donate proceeds to partner organizations. This model was highly effective when I was playing in the NFL because I had a national platform to advocate for our spotlight disabilities. However, now retired, this model is more difficult to sustain. My commitment to this community is lifelong, and I will continue to dedicate my time and use my personal platform to advocate for individuals with disabilities,” shares Mercilus.
Mercilus adds, “During this next chapter, my goal is to dedicate my time to learn, research, and find meaningful ways to be more impactful for this community. I want to thank everyone who has followed and supported us throughout the years. Thank you for coming to our events, donating your time and resources, and showing up for this community. You helped change so many lives of families with children with disabilities, and we are so grateful for your support.”
If you would like to continue to donate and support some amazing organizations, here is a list of partners that WithMerci has developed throughout the years: Greater Houston Community Foundation, Smartie Pants Academy, Easter Seals Greater Grand Houston, Autism Rescue Angels, Astros Foundation, and FACES (Foundation for Autism Care, Education and Services).
