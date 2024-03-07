Additional $450,000 in Funding Provided Through Teacher Innovation and Support Fund

CANADA, March 7 - Released on March 7, 2024

Fifteen additional teacher-led projects have been approved for funding through the Teacher Innovation and Support Fund, totaling $452,206.

With this second round of funding, over $860,000 in funding has been allocated through the Teacher Innovation and Support Fund to date.

"The interest and enthusiasm for this pilot has resulted in many new ideas submitted by Saskatchewan teachers," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "The funding of these new projects reinforces our government's commitment to providing additional classroom supports to our students and teachers."

This round of approved projects includes innovative ideas such as fitness and wellness initiatives and a high school carpentry apprenticeship program.

The $2.5 million Teacher Innovation and Support Fund was announced in January 2024. This funding allows teachers to work with their school administration to apply for up to $75,000 to put toward projects that assist in areas such as student achievement, student and teacher wellness and school safety. Last month, $410,649 was awarded to the first nine projects.

More approved projects will be announced in the coming weeks.

This pilot is included in the additional $53.1 million that the Government of Saskatchewan has invested in-year to provide more support in Saskatchewan classrooms.

