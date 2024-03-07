Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,536 in the last 365 days.

Additional $450,000 in Funding Provided Through Teacher Innovation and Support Fund

CANADA, March 7 - Released on March 7, 2024

Fifteen additional teacher-led projects have been approved for funding through the Teacher Innovation and Support Fund, totaling $452,206. 

With this second round of funding, over $860,000 in funding has been allocated through the Teacher Innovation and Support Fund to date.

"The interest and enthusiasm for this pilot has resulted in many new ideas submitted by Saskatchewan teachers," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "The funding of these new projects reinforces our government's commitment to providing additional classroom supports to our students and teachers." 

This round of approved projects includes innovative ideas such as fitness and wellness initiatives and a high school carpentry apprenticeship program. 

The $2.5 million Teacher Innovation and Support Fund was announced in January 2024. This funding allows teachers to work with their school administration to apply for up to $75,000 to put toward projects that assist in areas such as student achievement, student and teacher wellness and school safety. Last month, $410,649 was awarded to the first nine projects. 

More approved projects will be announced in the coming weeks.

This pilot is included in the additional $53.1 million that the Government of Saskatchewan has invested in-year to provide more support in Saskatchewan classrooms.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Mitchell Blair
Education
Regina
Phone: 306-787-2273
Email: mitchell.blair@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Additional $450,000 in Funding Provided Through Teacher Innovation and Support Fund

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more