Deposition of Sweden’s instrument of accession

SWEDEN, March 7 - All NATO member countries have now approved Sweden’s application for membership. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is in Washington DC to deposit Sweden’s instrument of accession.

The Government is holding an extraordinary government meeting this afternoon to approve Sweden’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty.

Afterwards, Mr Kristersson will deposit Sweden’s instrument of Accession with the Government of the United States. Sweden will then be a member of NATO and fully participating Ally.

In conjunction with the deposition, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will address the media.

The deposition and press statements will be streamed live. Images from Washington DC will be published in the Government Offices image bank as they become available. See links under shortcuts.

The Government decision will be available on the Government’s website as soon as the decision has been dispatched.