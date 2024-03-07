Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,206 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,538 in the last 365 days.

Deposition of Sweden’s instrument of accession

SWEDEN, March 7 - All NATO member countries have now approved Sweden’s application for membership. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is in Washington DC to deposit Sweden’s instrument of accession.

The Government is holding an extraordinary government meeting this afternoon to approve Sweden’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty.

Afterwards, Mr Kristersson will deposit Sweden’s instrument of Accession with the Government of the United States. Sweden will then be a member of NATO and fully participating Ally.

In conjunction with the deposition, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will address the media.

The deposition and press statements will be streamed live. Images from Washington DC will be published in the Government Offices image bank as they become available. See links under shortcuts. 

The Government decision will be available on the Government’s website as soon as the decision has been dispatched.  

You just read:

Deposition of Sweden’s instrument of accession

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more