Sweden is a NATO member

SWEDEN, March 7 -
Just before 17.30 CET, Sweden’s instrument of accession was deposited with the United States Government, as depositary of the North Atlantic Treaty. Therefore, Sweden is now a member of NATO.
NATO is an intergovernmental organisation with both a political and a military dimension. As a member, Sweden becomes part of NATO’s collective defence. Sweden is NATO’s 32nd member country.
