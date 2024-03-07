Governor Ivey Signs the CHOOSE Act into Law

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday signed the CHOOSE Act (House Bill 129) into law. The governor signed the bill at an event at the State Capitol surrounded by students, lawmakers and supporters.

Governor Ivey made the following comments:

We did it! President Pro Tem Reed, Speaker Ledbetter, Chairmen Orr and Garrett – thank you. Thank you for your leadership in getting the CHOOSE Act passed.

Today is a historic day as we officially sign our education savings account bill, the CHOOSE Act, into law.

Alabama is only the 14th state in the nation to provide families with an education savings account option.

Our plan will not only work for Alabama families – it will work for the state and will be effective and sustainable for generations to come.

With the CHOOSE Act, Alabama will now be a leader when it comes to school choice.

And I am hopeful that this will make a difference for Alabama families.

Let me also be clear that my commitment to public education remains unrelenting.

At the end of the day, we all want every Alabama student – no matter the zip code, .no matter the school, to receive a quality education.

Strong students will lead to a strong Alabama, and a strong Alabama is our goal.

Now, y’all, let’s get this signed into law!

The full photo album from today’s signing can be viewed here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorkayivey/albums/72177720315285647

