Sensory-Friendly Event Celebrates Inclusion and Neurodiversity

What do a donkey, an obstacle course and a silent disco have in common? You can find all these at the Fraser Festival, presented by Central Roofing Company.

ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do a donkey, an obstacle course, face painting and a silent disco have in common? You can find all this fun at the Fraser Festival, presented by Central Roofing Company, on Sat., April 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sensory-friendly festival is at the Saint Paul RiverCentre in downtown St. Paul. The community event welcomes people of all ages, abilities, neurodiversities, cultures and backgrounds.

The festival is an inclusive, sensory-friendly event, offering accommodations for those with sensory processing differences. Sensory differences are common for individuals with autism and disabilities. The event’s accommodations provide support to individuals who experience discomfort from sensory stimulation like loud noises, bright lights, strong smells or crowds to ensure everyone in the community can enjoy the festivities.

But, most importantly, the festival is a space for all to experience joy, freedom and inclusion.

Along with sensory-friendly supports like Fraser Sensory Support Volunteers, a calming space and therapy animals, the event features music, movement, games, food and entertainment in zones that engage each of the body’s eight senses. You’re probably familiar with the five senses — taste, smell, hear, touch and see, but we actually have at least eight senses, including proprioception (coordination), vestibular (balance/movement) and interoception (feeling).

All event activities and attractions will stimulate the senses. Here is a sneak peek at a few things you can experience at the festival:
• Rock climbing wall
• Giant trikes
• Face painting
• A mermaid
• Obstacle courses
• Spin art machines
• Cookie decorating
• Autism acceptance race car
• Yoga movement and breathing

Team and individual fundraising and donations are welcomed. Donations help support individuals with autism and disabilities in the community.

Fraser is a nationally recognized expert in treating early childhood autism and mental health, and in providing overall wellness programs for those who have intellectual or developmental disabilities with co-occurring autism or mental health issues. The nonprofit provides a lifetime of quality healthcare, housing, education, employment and support services. Learn more at fraser.org.

