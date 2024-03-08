TIAA, Rock the Street Wall Street, Team Up to Inspire Students to Pursue Careers in Financial Services
IWD Fireside Chat with Maura Cunningham Founder & CEO of RTSWS and Thasunda Brown Duckett President & CEO of TIAA
To mark IWD Thasunda Brown Duckett, CEO of TIAA, hosted RTSWS Student CEOs for "A Day Full of Promise," an immersive event to support emerging female leaders
I know from personal experience how important it is for young women, especially for young women of color, to have exposure to corporate America...”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rock the Street Wall Street (RTSWS), an organization that encourages diverse high school girls to pursue careers in the capital markets and financial workforce, joined TIAA, a leading retirement services provider, to provide the next generation of female leaders with an immersive, inspiring event that offered a first-hand look at careers in financial services.
— Thasunda Brown Duckett
The “A Day Full of Promise” event invited RTSWS Student CEOs—girls who have raised their hands to serve as leaders for their RTSWS cohort—to connect with TIAA leaders and executives at TIAA’s offices in New York City. The day’s event included a fireside chat between Thasunda Brown Duckett, President & CEO of TIAA, and Maura Cunningham, Founder and CEO of Rock the Street Wall Street, for an engaging discussion about their educational and career journeys and how they’ve built careers in financial services.
“It is a personal highlight for us to join Thasunda in such a key discussion showing our talented girls this incredible path forward, building on our programming with this extraordinary event," said Maura Cunningham RTSWS Founder & CEO. "It's an opportunity to celebrate International Women’s Day by empowering this future generation of female leaders, providing them with these real-world insights and lessons learned, building on the RTSWS programming and mentoring they receive throughout the year from our volunteers and financial investment professionals.”
In addition to the fireside chat, RTSWS Student CEOs participated in 10-minute roundtable conversations with other TIAA executives, where they could ask questions and gain deeper insight into the executives’ roles and business priorities. The event closed with the TIAA Women’s Network reception, where students continued fostering valuable relationships with TIAA leaders.
“I know from personal experience how important it is for young women, especially for young women of color, to have exposure to corporate America. As leaders, we know that talent is created equally, but opportunity is not,” said Thasunda Brown Duckett, President & CEO of TIAA. “This event allowed these students the opportunity to see what a career in financial services can offer. It’s my hope these young girls take this experience and recognize their unique voice and perspective matters, that they strive to take on leadership roles, and live authentically no matter the career they pursue.”
About Rock the Street Wall Street (RTSWS)
Rock The Street Wall Street (RTSWS) is an innovative nonprofit that brings the M in STEM to diverse high school girls, focusing on financial and investment mathematics and fundamentals, and dedicated to empowering young women with the knowledge and confidence to take control of their financial futures. Through mentorship programs, educational resources, and community events, RTSWS strives to bridge the gender gap in finance and inspire the next generation of female leaders in the industry.
About TIAA
TIAA is a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions. It is the #1 not-for-profit retirement market provider[1], paid more than $5.6 billion in lifetime income to retired clients in 2022 and has $1.3 trillion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2023)[2].
1. As of July 21, 2022. Based on data in PLANSPONSOR's 403(b) 2022 DC Recordkeeping Survey, combined 457 and 403(b) data.
2. As of December 31, 2023 assets under management across Nuveen Investments affiliates and TIAA investment management teams are $1,284 billion.
