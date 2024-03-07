Hop into spring with MDC and Agents of Discovery

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Explore nature and discover the signs of spring with help from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Agents of Discovery! To help kids and adults get outside, MDC is partnering with Agents of Discovery mobile gaming app for its Spring Missions.

Agents of Discovery is an educational gaming app that allows users to engage with nature while completing “Missions”, or games – proving that screen time can be green time.

Spring Missions begin March 7. Anyone can join by downloading the free app and completing Missions at participating locations. Each Mission consists of educational challenges that teach players about local history, culture, ecosystems, and safety.

Missions include prizes to reward “Agents”, or players who participate. Once an Agent completes a Mission, they can earn stickers, pins, and other prizes.

The following MDC locations have new Spring Missions:

Water Wonders Mission at Springfield Conservation Nature Center Discovery plants and animals that live near water along the nature center’s Boardwalk Trail.

Spring Swing at Powder Valley Nature Center in Kirkwood Explore wildlife behaviors and plant growth that signals spring is here!

Swamp Stroll at Cape Girardeau Nature Center Explore the natural beauty and hidden wonders of Wood Duck Swamp.

Wildlife Wake-Up at Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City What do animals do in spring? Find out during this mission that takes place inside the nature center throughout the exhibit area.

Spring Splendors at Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City Look for the signs of spring all around the Discovery Center!



Download the free app and create an Agent profile. Then pick a Mission in your area. Download the Mission before heading out so you can play the game without a WiFi or data connection. Then use your secret Agent tool to find and unlock challenges.

Agents of Discovery is available for download through the App Store or Google Play. For more information, visit agentsofdiscovery.com.