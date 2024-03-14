Logistics With Purpose® Podcast Celebrates 100th Episode
Featuring Innovators in Supply Chain, the Logistics With Purpose® Podcast Continues Driving Inspiration for Logistics to be a Vehicle for Changing the World.
We are incredibly humbled by this milestone. This podcast is our way of sharing stories and people that inspire us, and also present the best of what the logistics and supply chain industry can be.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Logistic With Purpose® podcast, presented by Vector Global Logistics and Supply Chain Now, is proud to announce the release of its 100th episode on March 14, 2024. Available on all major podcast platforms as well as Vector and Supply Chain Now’s websites and YouTube, listeners will hear the origin stories, change-making progress, and future plans of organizations who are actively making a difference. The 100th episode will feature co-hosts Enrique Alvarez and Kristi Porter reflecting on the origins of the podcast with Supply Chain Now’s Scott Luton, as well discussing past episode highlights, changes in supply chain during the pandemic, and previous guests answering the question, “What does the phrase ‘logistics with purpose’ mean to you?”
“We are incredibly humbled by this milestone,” says Vector Global Logistics Co-Founder and Managing Director as well as Logistics With Purpose® Co-Host, Enrique Alvarez. “We know from our work every day that logistics and supply chain touch everything in our lives, and therefore, have the ability to create a positive impact. This podcast is our way of sharing stories and people that inspire us, and also present the best of what our industry can be.”
Because most podcasts don’t even make it to their third episode, reaching 100 episodes is an achievement that cannot be understated. Additionally, Logistics With Purpose® is in the top 50% of all podcasts due to the number of downloads per episode. It was also named one of the “Must Listen to Podcasts for Freight Transportation in the Supply Chain Logistics Industry” by JBF Consulting in both 2023 and 2024. And Rephonic included it on their “Top Non-Profit Podcasts in the US” list, and AMX Trucking said they were one of the seven best podcasts to listen to for insights on sustainability and other significant industry trends.
Spotlighting organizations who are dedicated to social impact, the goal of the Logistics with Purpose podcast isn’t just to entertain listeners, but inspire them to go out and change the world. This action-oriented aspect comes as a result of hearing how others have paved the way in overcoming challenges, pioneering innovation, pivoting during the pandemic, and partnering with others to accomplish their goals—and then following through in their own lives.
Previous guest organizations include: MAERSK, L’Oreal, Hapag-Lloyd, MAP International, ThirdLove, Conscious Capitalism, International Medical Corps, Convoy of Hope, Bombas, Feed the Hungry, Sackcloth & Ashes, Doctors Without Borders, Homeless World Cup, Good360, Supergoop!, Truckers Against Trafficking, Team Rubicon, Islamic Relief, Yamaha, Cotopaxi, THRIVE Famrers, Soles4Souls, and Goodr. Notable personalities include The Motley Fool’s David Gardner, Fair Trade USA’s Paul Rice, former astronaut Susan Kilrain, and LinkedIn personal branding expert, Sam Horn.
To learn more about the Logistics with Purpose podcast, visit www.vectorgl.com/podcast.
About the Logistics With Purpose® Podcast:
The Logistics With Purpose® podcast spotlights and celebrates organizations who are dedicated to creating a positive impact. Presented by Vector Global Logistics in partnership with Supply Chain Now, you’ll get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the origin stories, change-making progress, and future plans of organizations who are actively making a difference. The goal isn’t just to entertain you, but to inspire you to go out and change the world. To learn more about the Logistics with Purpose podcast, visit www.vectorgl.com/podcast.
About Vector Global Logistics
Vector Global Logistics provides world-class logistics services to make their partners and clients more successful while bettering the lives of everyone they come in contact with and creating a positive social impact. International and domestic shipping is provided through four key services: project logistics, non-profit expertise, complex regions, and expedited shipping. For more information, please visit www.vectorgl.com.
