LIFE for Relief and Development’s (LIFE) Global Expansion is Set to Feed Millions this Ramadan

LIFE team member distributes food at Al-Aqsa mosque in Gaza.

Women carry food baskets from LIFE in Egypt.

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Prepares to Provide 36 Countries with Food Baskets and 13 Countries with Community Meals for the Ramadan Season

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) diligently readies itself for the upcoming month of Ramadan, during which time it will extend essential food aid to millions across the globe. Last year, LIFE distributed food aid in 35 countries and fed over 8 million people. This year marks an expansion of LIFE's efforts, with food baskets set to reach 36 countries, and hot comforting meals to be served to fasting individuals in 13 countries.

“Ramadan, observed by 1.4 billion Muslims, is greeted with the phrase "Ramadan Kareem," symbolizing its spirit of generosity. Alongside its spiritual significance, the month is marked by acts of charity, obligatory for Muslims of all ages, highlighting the importance of giving back,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE.

Food baskets contain staple food items that are traditional to each country and provide enough items for a family to last throughout the month of Ramadan. Items may range from cooking oil, dates, lentils, and canned beans to rice, spices, and pasta. Hot meals for communities contain foods that each culture will enjoy. Community meals not only provide food for those in need, but also give families a sense of collective fellowship during their holy season.

Some areas of the world are more in need than others. It is for this reason that LIFE, in collaboration with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, is facilitating the transportation of 10 trucks loaded with flour, totaling 200 tons, from Jordan to Gaza throughout Ramadan. This crucial support will help alleviate food insecurity and provide essential provisions to families in Gaza during this sacred time. LIFE has also fed nearly 40,000 innocent children, women, and men in the last five months, and it intends to continue to provide critical nutrition by serving hot iftar meals daily for the entire months of Ramadan so that loved can break their fast with their friends, families, and community members in dignity.

Dr. Hany Saqr ends with “This Ramadan, LIFE extends its heartfelt commitment to those in need, exemplifying the essence of compassion and unity. As we embark on our 31st year of service, we stand ready to provide essential aid to communities worldwide. With each food basket delivered and every comforting meal shared, we uphold the universal values of generosity and solidarity. Together, we strive to make a meaningful difference in the lives of millions, embodying the true spirit of Ramadan."

Based in Southfield, Michigan, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian organization. It has earned a four-star rating and a 100% score from Charity Navigator. LIFE is committed to delivering humanitarian assistance to individuals, irrespective of their race, gender, religion, or cultural heritage. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

Khalil Meek
Life for Relief and Development
+1 972-849-9188
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

LIFE's 2024 Ramadan Projects

You just read:

LIFE for Relief and Development’s (LIFE) Global Expansion is Set to Feed Millions this Ramadan

Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Human Rights, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Khalil Meek
Life for Relief and Development
+1 972-849-9188
Company/Organization
Life for Relief and Development
17300 w 10 mile road
southfield, Michigan, 48075
United States
+1 313-240-2762
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is also a member of InterAction, the largest alliance of US based NGO’s and partners with humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, Brothers Brother Foundation and World Medical Relief. Over the past 30 years, LIFE has distributed over $550 million in humanitarian aid and relief to over 55 countries. LIFE works diligently to help the poor and needy in a number of countries such as: Afghanistan, Ghana, Haiti, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, Syria, and the U.S. as well as other countries. When natural disasters strike, LIFE rushes to answer the call for help, and provides basic humanitarian assistance. LIFE’s mission is deeply rooted in the belief that saving lives should be a priority of all mankind. For this reason, LIFE is dedicated to alleviating human suffering regardless of race, color, religion, or cultural background. In response to poverty, famine, social and economic turmoil, natural disasters, war, and other catastrophes, LIFE works to provide assistance to people across the globe by offering humanitarian services such as food, water, and temporary shelter as well as healthcare and education.

https://www.lifeusa.org/

More From This Author
LIFE for Relief and Development’s (LIFE) Global Expansion is Set to Feed Millions this Ramadan
Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Launches Water Wells Initiative to Enhance Girls’ Education in Afghanistan
Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Provides Emergency Aid Around the World in 2023
View All Stories From This Author