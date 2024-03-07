LIFE for Relief and Development’s (LIFE) Global Expansion is Set to Feed Millions this Ramadan
Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Prepares to Provide 36 Countries with Food Baskets and 13 Countries with Community Meals for the Ramadan SeasonSOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) diligently readies itself for the upcoming month of Ramadan, during which time it will extend essential food aid to millions across the globe. Last year, LIFE distributed food aid in 35 countries and fed over 8 million people. This year marks an expansion of LIFE's efforts, with food baskets set to reach 36 countries, and hot comforting meals to be served to fasting individuals in 13 countries.
“Ramadan, observed by 1.4 billion Muslims, is greeted with the phrase "Ramadan Kareem," symbolizing its spirit of generosity. Alongside its spiritual significance, the month is marked by acts of charity, obligatory for Muslims of all ages, highlighting the importance of giving back,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE.
Food baskets contain staple food items that are traditional to each country and provide enough items for a family to last throughout the month of Ramadan. Items may range from cooking oil, dates, lentils, and canned beans to rice, spices, and pasta. Hot meals for communities contain foods that each culture will enjoy. Community meals not only provide food for those in need, but also give families a sense of collective fellowship during their holy season.
Some areas of the world are more in need than others. It is for this reason that LIFE, in collaboration with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, is facilitating the transportation of 10 trucks loaded with flour, totaling 200 tons, from Jordan to Gaza throughout Ramadan. This crucial support will help alleviate food insecurity and provide essential provisions to families in Gaza during this sacred time. LIFE has also fed nearly 40,000 innocent children, women, and men in the last five months, and it intends to continue to provide critical nutrition by serving hot iftar meals daily for the entire months of Ramadan so that loved can break their fast with their friends, families, and community members in dignity.
Dr. Hany Saqr ends with “This Ramadan, LIFE extends its heartfelt commitment to those in need, exemplifying the essence of compassion and unity. As we embark on our 31st year of service, we stand ready to provide essential aid to communities worldwide. With each food basket delivered and every comforting meal shared, we uphold the universal values of generosity and solidarity. Together, we strive to make a meaningful difference in the lives of millions, embodying the true spirit of Ramadan."
Based in Southfield, Michigan, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian organization. It has earned a four-star rating and a 100% score from Charity Navigator. LIFE is committed to delivering humanitarian assistance to individuals, irrespective of their race, gender, religion, or cultural heritage. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
Khalil Meek
Life for Relief and Development
+1 972-849-9188
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
LIFE's 2024 Ramadan Projects