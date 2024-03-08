Submit Release
FranCoach Celebrates Women's History Month with Inspiring Interviews on Franchising 101 Podcast

FranCoach, a leading resource for franchise education, is proud to kick off Women's History Month with a series of interviews feat. women in franchising.

ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FranCoach, a leading resource for franchise education and consulting, is proud to kick off Women's History Month with a series of interviews featuring high-powered women in franchising on their Franchising 101 Podcast. The first episode of the month, released on Thursday, March 7, 2024, featured an insightful conversation with Danessa Itaya, president of Bio-One Inc.

Hosted by Tim Parmeter, the Franchising 101 Podcast is known for its informative and engaging discussions with industry experts and successful franchise owners. In the latest episode, Parmeter and Itaya delved into her journey into franchising, her focus on positivity, and the power of mentorship in her career.

Itaya, who has been recognized as one of the top female leaders in franchising, shared her personal experiences and insights on navigating the industry as a woman. She also emphasized the importance of staying positive and surrounding oneself with a supportive network, especially during challenging times.

The Franchising 101 Podcast's Women's History Month series will continue to feature interviews with other influential women in franchising, highlighting their achievements and sharing valuable advice for aspiring franchise owners. FranCoach is committed to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the franchising industry and hopes to inspire more women to pursue their dreams of business ownership.

Listeners can tune in to the Franchising 101 Podcast on major podcast platforms to catch the latest episode and stay updated on upcoming interviews throughout the month. FranCoach invites everyone to join in celebrating Women's History Month by listening to these empowering conversations and learning from the experiences of these remarkable women in franchising. Reach out to FranCoach here.

