The Franchising 101 Podcast celebrates Women’s History Month

Franchising 101 Podcast

FranCoach Founder and CEO Tim Parmeter and host of the Franchising 101 Podcast welcomes franchise executive Marci Kleinsasser during Women’s History Month.

AZ, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Franchising 101 Podcast hosted by FranCoach CEO Tim Parmeter will once again spend the month of March celebrating Women's History Month by featuring some of the top female stars in the world of franchising. Once a very male-dominated industry, franchising has become increasingly populated by talented women as executives and owners.On the March 20th episode, Parmeter welcomes Marci Kleinsasser to the show. Marci is the Vice President of Marketing for Franchise Development for Home Franchise Concepts. Marci has been a game-changing marketing executive in the franchise industry for nearly three decades. She has worked for massive franchise brands, big retail chains, as well as home service franchisors focusing on marketing for both franchise owners and franchise development.Marci and Tim discuss her journey through the franchising industry and some of the biggest challenges she had to overcome along the way. Marci shares how some female mentors along the way shaped her career journey going from mentee to mentor.Some of her mentorship takes place with the International Franchise Association (IFA) as she is leader in the IFA Women's Franchising Committee and their Franship Mentor program.Nearly three years ago, Home Franchise Concepts was fortunate to bring Marci on to lead their franchise development marketing team. California based Home Franchise Concepts features ten brands primarily in the home service space.The Franchising 101 Podcast and FranCoach are focused on helping properly educate people on the amazing possibilities that can be achieved in the world of franchising. FranCoach's free service works with clients so they can find the best franchise for them to own.To learn more about becoming a franchise owner click here and to listen to all episodes of the Franchising 101 Podcast or FranCoach's TV show - The Franchising 360 Show head over to their You Tube channel.

