FranCoach CEO Tim Parmeter releases new book on franchising

Franchise ownership is so much more attainable than most people realize, and the book is a way to demystify it all. ” — Tim Parmeter

AZ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Founder and CEO of FranCoach , Tim Parmeter, has released his new book entitled Becoming a Franchise Owner . The book takes the complex, confusing, and often misunderstood concept of owning a franchise and turns it into an easy to navigate journey.Parmeter discusses the basics of franchising, things like:What exactly a franchise system is and is it better for you than starting up your own thing. What is the #1 reason people end up owning a franchise? The answer will surprise you (spoiler alert: it is NOT money).The book tackles several other misconceptions and myths that get busted throughout. Like, it does not take millions of dollars to own a franchise, you do not need any experience in the industry the franchise is in, and you can actually keep your corporate job AND own a franchise.Though it does not always take millions of dollars to own a franchise, it does take some money. Parmeter walks through the different investment ranges as well as several funding options available, including one that most people have never heard of.Speaking of money, the book will discuss the proper way to analyze the financials of a franchise while always reminding people of the most important feature of a franchise to determine the best fit: YOU. In particular, what is the "get out of bed" test and why does it matter?We chatted with the author on his motivation behind writing the book:FC: Why did you write a book?Parmeter: I always wanted to write a book and what better topic than franchise ownership. After a decade in this industry and working with thousands of clients, I felt like I had a pretty good understanding of WHY people initially consider franchise ownership as well as all the questions and concerns they have along the way. Plus, we have done the Franchising 101 Podcast for nearly five years now and our TV show, The Franchising 360 Show is rolling along in its first year but sometimes people like to go old school and read a book. Now that have the perfect option.FC: What was your main objective with this book?Parmeter: Our main goal at FranCoach is to properly educate people on franchise ownership to determine IF this is the path for people. Franchise ownership is so much more attainable than most people realize, and the book is a way to demystify it all.FC: How has the franchising industry shaped your life?Parmeter: Franchising has changed my life for the better in so many ways – personally and professionally. It is so rewarding to help others achieve the control over their life they have always wanted but didn’t know how to accomplish. Hopefully Becoming a Franchise Owner can be an inspiration to even just one person on the amazing life that is waiting for them as a franchise owner.FranCoach is the premier franchise consulting firm and is partnered with over 600 franchisors spanning nearly 70 industries. Their free services are designed to help properly educate people on franchise ownership to determine if this is the right path. If so, FranCoach helps to ensure clients are finding their ideal match.

