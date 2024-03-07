GENEDGE and Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance Partner for Half-Day Process Improvement Class in Lynchburg, Virginia
In partnership with the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, Reserve Your Spot & Ignite Operational Excellence With GENEDGE!
Dive into simulations and Lean essentials. Learn how small process changes can make a big difference on the bottom line. Don't miss out on transforming your manufacturing approach! Register now.”LYNCHBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GENEDGE, in partnership with the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, is pleased to announce an exclusive Half-Day Lean Process Improvement Overview and Hands-on Simulation Workshop, designed to transform your understanding and implementation of lean methodologies. This high-demand event, known for its rapid sell-out, is scheduled to accommodate a small group of enthusiastic participants, eager to optimize their operational processes.
Experience Real-Time Transformation
Under the guidance of instructor Jeff Shook, participants will embark on a transformative journey through three dynamic simulation rounds. This interactive experience will not only illustrate lean concepts but also offer practical, hands-on experience. Attendees will simulate a traditional manufacturing operation by constructing K’nex “Widgets”, applying lean tools and improvement methodologies such as lot size reduction, single piece flow, and kaizen to witness remarkable improvements in efficiency and profitability.
"Join us for Lean Awareness Training and optimize your operations! Dive into simulations and Lean essentials. Learn how small process changes can make a big difference on the bottom line. Don't miss out on transforming your manufacturing approach! Register now." Said, Jeff Shook, GENEDGE Automation and Advanced Manufacturing Manager.
Megan Lucas, CEO & Chief Economic Development Officer, Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, said, “Embrace the power of Lean 102. The half-day immersion into the depths of Lean principles, where theory meets practice, will provide remarkable results. Attendees will transform their understanding of organizational efficiency with this enriching and engaging experience.”
What to Expect?
• Interactive Learning: Engage in three simulation rounds to grasp the practical concepts of lean.
• Comprehensive Training: Walk-through an overview addressing standard lean tools including 5S, visual management, Kanban, and more.
• Significant Results: Learn how to achieve up to 80% cycle time reduction, 90% reduction in work-in-process (WIP), and a 70% increase in profit, among other substantial impacts.
Special Highlights:
• Light Breakfast Provided
• Limited to 10-13 Participants for an Intimate, Focused Experience
• Popular Event Known to Sell Out Quickly
Event Details:
• Date & Time: March 28th; 8:00am - 12:30pm
• Venue: Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance
• Instructor: Jeff Shook
• Cost: $275.00 per person
• Registration: https://bit.ly/marchlean102
About GENEDGE:
Since 1992, GENEDGE has served the manufacturing supply chain as Virginia’s best public resource to help industry innovate, compete, and grow. GENEDGE delivers these services on behalf of the Commonwealth of Virginia through high quality consulting, training, and programmatic solutions. A member of the MEP National Network™, and the lead for Virginia’s DOE supported Smart Manufacturing Accelerator (VSMA), we service a market of over 11,000 companies, with nearly 350,000 employees, that produces 14% of Virginia’s GDP.
About Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance:
The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance is committed to fostering growth and prosperity within the Lynchburg business community. Through events like this Half-Day Lean Process Improvement Class, we aim to provide valuable resources and networking opportunities for businesses in our region.
Contact Information: Jeanette Cunningham, Marketing Director, GENEDGE, info@genedge.org
For more information and to register, please visit: https://bit.ly/marchlean102
