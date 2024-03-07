New project paves the way for remote monitoring technology in Tasmania

Team at Salveo Healthcare Clinitouch platform and example questionnaire

Salveo Healthcare become the first partner to bring Clinitouch remote monitoring technology to at-risk patients in Australia with the start of a new project.

By partnering with Clinitouch we have found an innovative solution that enables our nursing team to be even more responsive, delivering the right care at the right time.” — Steve McCullagh, CEO at Salveo Healthcare

TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pilot, which launched at the beginning of February, aims to keep Tasmanians out of hospital and managing their healthcare from home. Patients are already seeing the benefits of the new service, with over 100 patients expected to be onboarded to the program by the end of the month.

Clinitouch is a remote patient monitoring technology with over a decade of proven results in the UK’s National Health Service (NHS). It enables medical professionals to track people’s health from anywhere, helping to provide enhanced healthcare outside of hospitals.

Clinitouch and Salveo Healthcare have worked closely to co-design over nine tailored pathways including COPD, diabetes and heart failure. With half of all preventable hospitalisations in Tasmania related to chronic conditions(1), this partnership comes at a crucial time to provide more proactive home-based care to reduce unnecessary hospital visits.

Born from a commitment of making Tasmania the healthiest island on the planet, Salveo Healthcare have added Clinitouch technology to their existing Advanced Preventative Care (APC) program in a first pilot project, focusing on patients with long-term conditions.

Through the Clinitouch platform, patients can complete health questionnaires and input vital signs from home. This provides real-time remote symptom monitoring that enables Salveo Healthcare’s experienced clinical team to identify at-risk patients and provide more timely, efficient care at a larger scale.

Steve McCullagh, CEO at Salveo Healthcare commented: "Tasmania faces unique challenges with more than half of Tasmanians living outside the capital city, and the highest rates of many chronic health conditions in Australia. We are committed to bringing whole-of-person, preventative care to Tasmanians across our state. By partnering with Clinitouch we have found an innovative solution that enables our nursing team to be even more responsive, delivering the right care at the right time.

“We know that digital platforms can be confusing to those who find technology challenging so it was imperative that this remote monitoring platform had been validated in a similar patient population to be effective. Clinitouch's long running work in the UK's NHS provides us with confidence that this system will be well utilised by Tasmanians."

Patricia Diaz, Business Relationship Manager (Life Sciences & Healthcare and Sports Economy) at the Department for Business and Trade said: “This partnership between Clinitouch and Salveo Healthcare marks a significant step forward in providing innovative, digital healthcare to the people of Tasmania.

“With a shared commitment to a more proactive approach to care, we are excited to see that this partnership is already positively impacting patients in a live project. The UK Department for Business and Trade is committed to supporting projects in the life sciences and healthcare sector that help people across the world to stay safe, healthy and enjoy a better quality of life.”

Grant Ricker, Head of International Partnerships at Clinitouch, added: “We're thrilled to partner with Salveo Healthcare, our first in Australia, to bring innovative remote patient monitoring to Tasmania. Together, we aim to revolutionise patient care, minimise hospitalisations, empower patients, enhance clinical capacity, and usher in a proactive era of home-based healthcare. This partnership isn't just about technology; it's about making a tangible impact on lives. We're excited to embark on this transformative journey with Salveo Healthcare.”

With proven results in the UK since 2011, Clinitouch has long-lasting relationships with the NHS, using remote monitoring technology to connect patients with their clinical teams from home.

The technology is now being expanded into multiple new territories worldwide via a global partnership program that’s backed by the UK’s Department for Business and Trade. This announcement in Australia follows previous launches across the Middle East, Europe and Africa, with digital health projects now being designed across 12 countries and five continents.

Companies who are interested in introducing the technology to their respective countries are encouraged to apply for the program.

For more information about Clinitouch and the Partner Program, visit www.clinitouch.com.

(1) Long-term Plan for Healthcare in Tasmania 2040, Department of Health, 2023