Governor DeSantis Awards More Than $66 Million to Hurricane Idalia Impacted Communities

LIVE OAK, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the award of more than $66 million to communities impacted by Hurricane Idalia. This award includes more than $9.2 million to the Suwannee County Board of County Commissioners, Madison County, and Big Bend Technical College through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund (JGGF) for infrastructure improvements and to expand workforce education. Additionally, the Governor announced $50 million through the Hurricane Idalia Recovery Grant Program to assist impacted communities with building repairs, debris removal, and infrastructure projects, and $6.8 million through the Florida Department of Transportation to assist rural counties with road resurfacing and widening projects.

“Today’s awards build on Florida’s commitment to investing in infrastructure and workforce development opportunities that attract businesses and fuel local economies,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “These investments are even more important following Hurricane Idalia as we invest for the long term in Florida’s Big Bend region.”

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, key investments like today’s awards announcement focus on Florida’s future by supporting site-ready infrastructure that inspires new business growth,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “Strategic investments in key infrastructure growth paired with Florida’s booming talent pipeline makes it possible for businesses to relocate and expand in Florida—benefitting Florida’s economy and the families in these communities for years to come.”

These JGGF awards will help complete projects that were put on hold following Hurricane Idalia and create more than 390 new high-wage jobs and 180 new advanced manufacturing-trained graduates in North Florida.

Today’s awards build on more than $6 million awarded to support Hurricane Idalia recovery in the Big Bend region in addition to more than $1.9 million previously awarded through JGGF and $9.6 million awarded through the Rural Infrastructure Fund Program to support business growth of the Suwannee County Catalyst Site, a 500-acre industrial park centrally located between I-10 and U.S. 90. Since 2019, more than $206 million has been awarded through the Job Growth Grant Fund. For more information on the Job Growth Grant Fund, click here.

Workforce Education Job Growth Grant Fund:

Big Bend Technical College ($5,000,000) — to assist in workforce recovery by offering postsecondary and dual-enrolled instruction and training, among other specialized continuing workforce training, by building a 10,000 square foot advanced manufacturing teaching facility.

Infrastructure Improvement Job Growth Grant Funds:

Suwannee County ($2,218,000) — to support four new business opportunities and two expansion projects by constructing a wastewater plant at the Suwannee County Catalyst Site.

Madison County ($1,999,633) — to widen and resurface Bisbee Loop and construct an associated turn lane on CR 255, allowing for tractor trailers and other commercial traffic to have easy access to this rapidly growing area.

Hurricane Recovery Grant Program:

The Governor also announced the award of $50 million through the Florida Division of Emergency Management’s Hurricane Recovery Grant Program. These funds are awarded for 13 projects across 10 rural counties hit by Hurricane Idalia and projects include debris removal, beach renourishment, infrastructure repairs, and waterway dredging. Funds are awarded to:

City of Crystal River – $275,000

Dixie County – $10,105,596

Hamilton County – $1,560,000

Hamilton County – $150,000

Hernando County – $350,000

Jefferson County – $3,225,000

Lafayette County – $1,425,000

Lafayette County – $1,500,000

Madison County Emergency Management – $14,700,000

Madison County Hospital – $2,200,000

Pinellas County – $7309,404

Suwannee County Sheriff – $2,150,000

Taylor County – $5,050,000

Small County Outreach Program:

The Governor also announced the award of $6.8 million through the Florida Department of Transportation’s Small County Outreach Program. These awards will be used for road resurfacing, pavement, and road widening projects. Awardees include:

Taylor County ($2.2 million to resurface and widen a portion of 1st Avenue near Steinhatchee.)

Levy County ($1.5 million to address pavement needs on County Road 330.)

Madison and Suwannee Counties ($1.2 million to each county to resurface and widen a variety of lanes throughout impacted area)

Jefferson County ($769,000 to resurface and widen a portion of County Road 149.)

