University of Central Missouri launches cannabis certificate programs to meet demand for an educated workforce
Three new online industry-recognized courses cover dispensary associate skills, cannabis manufacturing and cultivation
Our three comprehensive certificate programs allow individuals to enhance their expertise in the cannabis field at their own pace, offering flexibility in learning and application.”LEE'S SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Central Missouri is now offering several new online certificate training programs designed (https://ucm.cannabisstudiesonline.com/) to prepare adult learners for careers in Missouri’s rapidly growing cannabis industry. In collaboration with Green Flower, a national leader in cannabis education, UCM’s three certificate courses will start in April.
— Clarinda Dir, UCM Center for Workforce & Prof Edu program manager
The programs, which can be completed in nine weeks, cover advanced dispensary associate skills training, cannabis manufacturing and cultivation. Courses are currently open for enrollment, and students can register online for classes starting April 15. Fee for each course is $750, and adult learners registering for an April course will receive a $150 discount by using the code UCMFIRST.
“Many Missourians are using CBD and THC products as holistic solutions for addressing challenges like insomnia, depression and pain management,” said Clarinda Dir, UCM Center for Workforce and Professional Education program manager. “It is essential that these products are of the highest quality and that the professionals assisting these individuals offer accurate guidance on both products and their usage. Our three comprehensive certificate programs, available online and self-paced, allow individuals to enhance their expertise in the cannabis field at their own pace, offering flexibility in learning and application.”
Since Missouri initiated adult-use cannabis sales on Feb. 3, 2023, more than $1.4 billion worth of marijuana has been sold through dispensaries, according to Greenway magazine (https://bit.ly/greenwaycentralmo), with new opportunities emerging in fields such as cultivation, retail, extraction and product.
Daniel Kalef, Green Flower’s chief growth officer, said his company is excited to work with UCM to offer the cannabis courses to the public.
"Green Flower is thrilled to be partnering with the University of Central Missouri to offer our three cannabis industry training certificate programs,” he said. “As stated in their mission, UCM 'disseminates knowledge that transforms students into leaders who possess the aptitudes, skills and confidence to succeed.' We believe with such a mission and focus on student success, the university is uniquely positioned to help people enter and grow in the ever-expanding and rapidly growing cannabis industry.”
Upon completion of each course, graduates earn a certificate from UCM and a digital badge from Credly as well as receiving access to Green Flower’s employer network.
“Like other highly regulated industries, the need to have expertise in material handling, quality control, patient care, security, transportation, horticulture and more is vital to the success of all aspects of the industry and all things people will learn in these programs,” Kalef added.
These new online courses are each priced at $750 and include:
- Cannabis Cultivation Specialist, which prepares students to work in indoor or outdoor grow operations or to launch their own cultivation business.
- Cannabis Retail Specialist, designed to help students acquire the credibility and knowledge required to work in a cannabis dispensary or to start their own dispensary.
- Cannabis Extraction and Product Development, a program focusing on the development and manufacture of various cannabis products including edibles, tinctures and topicals.
To learn more about UCM’s new cannabis certificate programs, visit https://ucm.cannabisstudiesonline.com/
###
About the University of Central Missouri’s Center for Workforce and Professional Education
UCM offers a number of certificate programs in high-demand areas such as healthcare, information technology, business and manufacturing/warehouse. Many programs can be completed in as little as six weeks with scholarship funding available for qualifying individuals. UCM’s industry-recognized courses are designed with busy adults in mind and are offered in-person, online and hybrid.
About Green Flower
Founded in 2014, Green Flower has empowered thousands of consumers, regulators and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the cannabis industry. Green Flower’s content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, providing customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses and equipping individuals with skills and credentials.
Janice Phelan
University of Central Missouri
+1 816-365-2840
email us here