LAUNCHPOINT SOFTWARE SYSTEMS Announces the Integration of their SiteRight software with RADIODETECTION®

UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LaunchPoint Software Systems, an industry leader in utility management (SaaS) solutions for precision mapping, ticket management, and leak detection, is pleased to incorporate the Radiodetection® RD8200®SG Survey Grade cable and pipe locator into the SiteRight library. This integration allows SiteRight and Radiodetection to capture and catalog buried utility infrastructure with survey grade accuracy.

The RD8200SG allows users to locate and map buried utilities in a single operation. In combination with the SiteRight app, users can capture precise location data for points of interest with a button press, facilitating a deeper understanding of subsurface utilities.

LaunchPoint continues to establish strategic partnerships that drive innovation around traditional methods of utility management. SiteRight, when used in conjunction with Radiodetection, provides stakeholders enriched data sets with greater visibility into all aspects of utility management.

LaunchPoint Software Systems CIO Scott Frydenlund stated, “There are many mapping applications on the market that collect and catalog data, but that’s where it stops. When you enrich the data by adding real-world workflows like SiteRight does, that’s when you can start moving the needle in damage prevention. “

The features within SiteRight focus on delivering high accuracy data to every stakeholder working around utilities to ensure public safety, damage prevention, and reduced utility infrastructure costs.



About Radiodetection®

Radiodetection is a world leader in the manufacture of detection tools for locating buried critical infrastructure and utilities. Together with sister companies Sensors & Software and Schonstedt, it provides best in class equipment and solutions, designed to prevent damage, manage assets and protect lives; with a globally recognised range of tools and digital equipment dating back to 1977.

About LaunchPoint Software Systems:

LaunchPoint Software Systems is part of the ELM Family of Companies. ELM Companies was formed in 1998. It develops innovative and sophisticated solutions for energy and utility services that assure your compliance with regulations, improve your grid reliability, and streamline distribution. Over the past 25 years, ELM has continuously built innovative technology solutions through our direct utilities experience and understanding with:

• 1100+ fleet servicing over 3,000,000 tickets per year across the U.S. utility industry.

• MicroGrid energy storage solutions implemented for utility companies, the U.S. Military, and large enterprises.

• Precise, cloud-based utility mapping that provides instant access to your infrastructure data.

• Technology that offers the world’s highest energy density solar equipment available on the market

