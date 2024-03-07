US Patent Approval Granted to Pictory for Innovative AI-Powered Video Synopsis System
Pictory, the foremost innovator in the AI-powered video industry, proudly announces the granting of a patent for its video synopsis system.
The model utilizes a novel algorithm and custom large language models (LLMS) to generate video summaries from transcriptions.
— Vishal Chalana, Chief Technology Officer, Pictory
Put simply, it's like having a special tool that turns long-form raw videos (webinars, lectures, meetings recordings) into short shareable clips for websites, YouTube, or anywhere you post videos.
This recognition from the United States Patent & Trademark Office, after a 3-year application, solidifies Pictory as a trailblazer in its field and sets it apart from its competitors. The patent differentiates Pictory’s AI-powered platform, improves the defensibility of its intellectual property, and ultimately cements Pictory as a long-term player in AI Video giving them an edge in the market and ensuring their staying power.
How does the algorithm work?
· It works by using advanced AI algorithms that automatically extract key points from video transcriptions, making it easier for users to generate video highlights.
· When a video is uploaded, the spoken words are transcribed into text. Then, these sentences are grouped into topics based on their similarity. The topics are ranked and clustered, creating a cohesive summary. By using advanced algorithms, Pictory automatically extracts key points from video transcriptions, to effortlessly create concise, compelling video content with precise timing.
"We are immensely proud to announce that the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office has officially recognized our team's innovation and dedication by awarding us a patent for our groundbreaking algorithm. This achievement is not just a milestone for our company but a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation that drives us every day. Our patented technology stands at the forefront of the AI Video industry, setting new standards and pushing the boundaries of what's possible. This patent underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that address real-world challenges. We are excited about the opportunities this patent opens up for us and our clients, and we remain committed to leveraging our technology to make a significant impact,” Vishal Chalana, Chief Technology Officer, Pictory.
It is another significant milestone in Pictory’s mission to transform the way videos are created, streamlining content creation and process to make it easy for anyone from marketers to educators to business owners to effortlessly, quickly, and affordably create high-quality impactful videos that help them tell their stories and scale their businesses.
Pictory empowers marketers, content creators, educators, individuals, and businesses to confidently and easily create high-quality videos so they can achieve their marketing goals. Using Pictory puts creators fully in control, making it is easy to create engaging videos for a fraction of the cost and effort of traditional video production.
