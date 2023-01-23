Voyage Privé Offers Mentoring to two start-ups on its prestigious programme - apply by 29th January
Voyage Privé launches its 9th annual Les Tremplins by Voyage Privé competition for two high-potential social impact start-ups to win bespoke mentoring.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading French Travel Company Offers Mentoring to two start-ups on its prestigious two-month programme - apply by 29th January
Voyage Privé is proud to announce the launch of its 9th annual Les Tremplins by Voyage Privé competition for two high-potential social impact start-ups to win bespoke mentoring on its accelerated two-month programme. This is the first time this competition is open to UK start-ups.
The opportunity is open to start-ups with a solid vision to instigate change, not necessarily in travel but companies offering real solutions to real issues, with an original concept with strong environmental and/or societal impact, meeting the technical or human challenges of today and tomorrow.
Whatever your sector, apply before 29th January for a chance to benefit from bespoke expertise from Europe's first independent e-tourism group.
It’s simple to apply – head to the website and record your answers to a series of questions via video. The shortlist will be announce on 31st January and successful candidates will be invited to pitch to a Les Tremplins by Voyage Privé speed meeting hosted at the Aix-en-Provence campus on 7th February.
Working with Voyage Privé experts at the Les Tremplins campus in Aix-en-Provence will help start-ups strengthen the foundations of their start-up and accelerate their development by providing mentoring and support to help them achieve their goals.
Previous winners include Tierra Latina, says about its experience on the Voyage Privé programme, “Tierra Latina was at a pivotal moment in its development when we arrived at Les Tremplins. Accelerated, exponential, multiple growth. Consequently, there is an equally great risk of crashing or going the wrong way. The challenge was to define different strategies to control this growth while structuring ourselves. The help provided by the experts at Voyage Privé was invaluable and unparalleled. Their advice and opinions allowed us to refocus our efforts on key areas and avoid making a few mistakes...! Finally, in addition to the obvious professional contribution, it is a great human adventure.”
Included in the programme will be workshops, personalised coaching, business focus, and tourism insights (depending on the winner’s industry). The winning start-ups will benefit from dedicated support, either fully immersed on the Voyage Privé campus or remotely.
The programme will be tailored to the specific needs of each start-up, and will be designed to help them develop and implement strategies for growth and success.
ABOUT LES TREMPLINS PROGRAMME BY VOYAGE PRIVÉ
A unique initiative, reflecting the group's raison d'être: "Together, anything is possible"
In 2021, Voyage Privé pledged to position itself as an agent of change, to have a positive impact on society, to fight against social and economic exclusion, and to act as a springboard for talent, encouraging passion for change. Voyage Privé is therefore committed to passing on its knowledge and expertise to bring about a new way of doing business, based on the foundation of knowledge sharing and solidarity.
Convinced of the power of a few good meetings, Voyage Privé has the desire to accompany talented entrepreneurs and support their projects in the journey from a brilliant idea to a reality. No investment is required, except for the personal motivation of the entrepreneurs.
Access all areas to Voyage Privé's expertise
Included in the programme: workshops; personalised coaching; business focus; and tourism insights (depending on the winner's industry). The winning startups will benefit from dedicated support, either fully immersed on the Voyage Privé Campus or remotely (at least three visits to Aix-en-Provence are expected - see schedule below).
Enjoy access to a wealth of knowledge and shared skills to boost your project, such as;
o - Google Ads campaign management
o - Mobile-optimisation and UX
o - Building a brand platform
o - Establishing channels of communication
o - Identifying and negotiating with future partners
o - Raising funds
o - Managing human resources
o - Refining your strategy
