SNP ALLIANCE ANNOUNCES FOUR NEW BOARD MEMBERS, ADDING TO THE ORGANIZATION’S RICH POOL OF LEADERSHIP

The SNP Alliance is thrilled to announce the addition of four new members to its Board of Directors.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNP Alliance is thrilled to announce the addition of four new members to its Board of Directors.-Jeremy Dressen is the President of Health Plans at Curana Health, an organization dedicated to improving the health, happiness and dignity of senior living residents. Jeremy has previously held senior leadership roles with Bright Health, Catholic Health Initiatives, and UnitedHealthcare and has been a strong advocate for Special Needs Plans throughout his career.-Dr. Geeta Sehgal currently serves as Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan Medical Director and Managing Medical Director at Elevance Health. Prior to this, Dr. Sehgal served in various clinical roles including CMO for Amerigroup New Jersey, a Medicaid managed care plan, where she provided clinical expertise in the management of specific member populations, implementing care management programs, working to improve quality outcomes for members, and ensuring compliance with CMS and State Medicaid policies.-Nebeyou Abebe is the senior vice president, social determinants of health (SDOH) for Highmark Health. Before joining Highmark Health, Mr. Abebe served as global VP of health and well-being for Sodexo Group, and also served as Associate Director of Health Systems for the Louisiana Public Health Institute, where he played a leading role in building and strengthening local health IT infrastructure and testing innovative approaches to make measurable improvements in health, patient care, and cost.-Tiffany L. Jarrett, MSN, RN, is the National Director of Care Coordination & Risk Management for AIDS Healthcare Foundation, which offers a Medicare Advantage C-SNP plan and a special needs Medi-Cal Managed Care plan to the HIV/AIDS patient population. Tiffany also serves as the Ryan White Program Director. With over 15 years of experience in healthcare, Tiffany is a committed patient advocate, with a keen vision to enhance population health management for the SNP patient population. Her objectives include removing access to care barriers, promoting high quality care, producing enhanced patient outcomes by effectuating diversity, equity and inclusion. Additionally, in efforts to strengthen her knowledge in healthcare policy and governance, Tiffany is currently pursuing her Doctorate of Nursing Practice, Administration Specialization.The Alliance’s new Board members bring deep commitment to the organization's mission while also providing valuable expertise ranging from organizational strategy to clinical operations in Chronic Condition SNPs. These new officers will officially be elected in the spring at the Alliance’s April 15-16 meeting."We are honored to welcome our new board members with diverse skills and experience, including nationally recognized clinical and thought leaders in health equity and the care for people with complex needs,” added Eve Gelb, Board Chair. “Their addition to the SNP Alliance Board further strengthens our ability to meet our mission."###For more information, please contact Sam Amaya at samaya@snpalliance.org.SNP Alliance is the national force for improving the health and well-being of individuals living with significant, complex needs through specialized managed care. To learn more, please visit www.snpalliance.org