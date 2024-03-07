New York Student Wins Prestigious Scholarship for MATHCOUNTS Alumni

Jaemin Kim (present day) Jaemin Kim as a middle school Mathlete MATHCOUNTS logo

Seven students from six states were recognized as finalists.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MATHCOUNTS Foundation today announced the winner of the 2024 MATHCOUNTS Alumni Scholarship. Created ten years ago, the scholarship recognizes outstanding alumni whose experiences in a MATHCOUNTS program were influential.

Jaemin Kim is a senior at Hunter College High School in New York. He participated in MATHCOUNTS for three years, co-captaining his team to first place in the 2020 New York State Competition. MATHCOUNTS catalyzed Jaemin’s love for competition math, and he is now the co-captain of the New York City math team. MATHCOUNTS also inspired Jaemin to make a difference with math in many other ways—he founded a company called Autosurgic Inc. to engineer novel surgical devices, he leads annual math fairs for Hunter College Elementary School, he writes math content for organizations like Girls Are Great at Math and he is developing a free app called Numera to make math education more accessible.

“MATHCOUNTS taught me how to find a community and how to build it,” said Kim. “It taught me how to share my love of mathematics and how to have it returned twofold. It taught me how to find a calling in mathematics and how to find a calling in each other.”

MATHCOUNTS is able to present this $3,000 award thanks to support from title sponsor U.S. Department of Defense STEM.

“DoD STEM welcomes this opportunity to recognize Jaemin for his commitment to mathematics,” said DoD STEM Director Louie Lopez. “MATHCOUNTS programs really help students build a strong foundation in mathematics, which can set them up to succeed in so many ways down the road, especially if they choose to pursue a technical education or a career in STEM.”

The MATHCOUNTS Alumni Scholarship is open to high school seniors and college students who participated in a MATHCOUNTS program when they were in middle school. Kim was selected from a pool of over 100 applicants following multiple rounds of review by a panel of national MATHCOUNTS staff and volunteers from sponsors RTX, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, Bentley Systems, CNA Insurance and Google. Seven finalists also were recognized:

• Srinivas Arun of Greenwood Village, Colo.

• Robert Hardy of Atlanta, Ga.

• Adam Inamasu of Mililani, Hawaii

• Amari Minh Luu of Colorado Springs, Colo.

• Bhaumik Mehta of Plainsboro, N.J.

• Krish Mody of Edmond, Okla.

• Laura Zhang of Vienna, Va.

“Jaemin is a shining example of what our alumni can achieve with the skills they build in MATHCOUNTS,” said Kristen Chandler, executive director of the MATHCOUNTS Foundation. “We’re grateful that support from DoD STEM allows us to recognize his achievements and support his future academic endeavors.”



About MATHCOUNTS:

MATHCOUNTS is a non-profit organization that strives to engage middle school students of all ability and interest levels in fun, challenging math programs to expand their academic and professional opportunities. Middle school students exist at a critical juncture in which their love for mathematics must be nurtured, or their fear of mathematics must be overcome. MATHCOUNTS provides free, high-quality resources to educators and enriching, extracurricular opportunities to students to lay a foundation for future success. Learn more about scholarships, programs and math resources at www.mathcounts.org.

About DoD STEM and the Defense STEM Education Consortium

Each year, DoD STEM programs inspire students, educators, and mentors to get excited about STEM. Launch the DoD STEM data story to learn how the Department’s STEM programs align to our Strategic Goals to reach students and educators throughout the country. The Defense STEM Education Consortium (DSEC) is a collaborative partnership of STEM-focused organizations dedicated to addressing and prioritizing our Nation’s STEM talent. DSEC aims to broaden STEM literacy and develop a diverse and agile workforce with the technical excellence to defend our Nation. Through strategic investment in STEM education and outreach activities, the partnership provides students with more exposure to educational and career opportunities, as well as raising awareness about exciting careers within the DoD laboratories. DSEC is led on behalf of DoD STEM by RTI International. For more information, visit https://dodstem.us/stem-programs/partners.