[Internationally Recognised 1+4 MICE Capacities] UFI Event Stimulates Macao’s Economic Development

MACAU, March 7 - 2024 UFI Asia Pacific Conference is scheduled for 7 to 8 March. As the event organiser, the Macau Fair & Trade Association expects that the two-day Conference will drive the development of different sectors in Macao, namely booth construction, media, translation, public relations, F&B and other exhibition-related industries. At the same time, some representatives from the local MICE industry believe that attracting more international conventions and exhibitions to be held in Macao does not only enhance Macao’s international influence, but also create more opportunities for the industry to practice and participate in international events, and to interact with their international counterparts. It will not only foster the development of the local professional MICE team and a mature MICE platform to attract international visitors, but also help the industry seize the “1+4” development opportunities.

Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) was founded in 1925. As of March 2024, 856 member organisations in 87 countries and regions around the world have signed up as UFI members, including eight Macao members. As a representative association of approximately 50,000 MICE industry practitioners around the world, UFI maintains close relationship with association members in 71 countries and regions. UFI’s main goal is to represent, promote and support the business interests of its members and the exhibition industry. Each year, the UFI Asia Pacific Conference is held in different regions in Asia. As early as 2019, IPIM, in hands with the local MICE industry, successfully bid for the right to host the 2020 UFI Asia Pacific Conference in Macao. However, the Conference was postponed to 2024 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two-day event is featured with thematic activities such as expert panels and leader summits to discuss hot topics in the industry and disucss business opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region. At the same time, they will be invited to experience and visit local communities, boosting the development of the SMEs in the community and the peripheral industries.

Highly Recognised MICE Hardware and Software Capacities

The MICE software and hardware capacities in Macao have been constantly optimised. The venue area for MICE events has been increased from 197,000 square metres in 2019 to over 240,000 square metres in 2023, representing an increase of nearly 20%. In addition, Macao has built a professional team of MICE practitioners that can undertake top international conferences and exhibitions. As of 2023, 377 professionals in the MICE sector were internationally certified. Among them, 97 professionals have obtained the UFI Exhibition Management Degree (UFI-EMD) certification. Apparently, the quality of Macao's MICE software, hardware and venues has reached international standards. At the same time, Macao was recognised as the “Best Convention City in Asia” in 2023, hence, it can be said that Macao’s MICE hardware and software capacities are highly recognised internationally.

At present, eleven (11) Macao exhibitions have obtained UFI accreditation, involving areas such as tourism, commerce, environmental protection, automobiles, yachts and aviation. Macao is also highlighted for its profiles as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy and a World Heritage City. Coupled with its convenient transport system and a series of favourable policies from the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, the Macao government is now working together with local integrated tourism and leisure enterprises to promote the market-oriented, professional, international, digital and green development of Macao’s MICE industry, whereby constantly increase its international reputation and competitiveness.