International Women’s Day is a time to celebrate progress and acknowledge ongoing challenges.

We've come a long way in recognizing women's rights in the workplace.

More women are breaking barriers and taking on leadership roles.

But women still face inequality, discrimination, and stereotypes that hold them back.

They often bear the brunt of caregiving responsibilities, which limits their opportunities.

Women make up less than half of the global workforce.

They tend to work in low-quality jobs in vulnerable conditions.

And gender-based violence and harassment is much too common at work.

This is unacceptable.

Gender equality matters for all of us.

Without it, there is no social justice.

This International Women's Day, let's continue to stand together in solidarity, championing gender equality and building a better future for all.

