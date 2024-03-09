Post Epicor Kinetic & Advanced MES Implementation: Essons Manufacturing Thrives
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, March 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the dynamic landscape of manufacturing in 2022, Essons Global Industries Co., Ltd. (Essons) entered a more stable period following the go-live of Epicor Kinetic with the support of Data V Tech. 2023 was a year of tremendous opportunity and growth for the company. Let's discover how Essons has managed change and revolutionized its processes and culture with the smart factory project.
ESSONS' RESILIENCE THROUGH CHALLENGES
Despite Covid's challenges, Essons remained committed to its Epicor Kinetic implementation. Before the implementation, the director had to spend 100%-120% of her time on various plant issues. With the new system in place, she was finally able to delegate production management responsibilities, allowing her to regain work-life balance and sustainable productivity. This shift marked a significant improvement as her exclusive knowledge of the end-to-end production process is now transferred to the others through the Epicor Kinetic system, and facilitates effective delegation.
OPERATIONAL TRANSFORMATION AND EMPOWERED LEADERSHIP
STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION AND AUTONOMY
The successful implementation of Epicor Kinetic in 2022, coupled with its stability in 2023, allowed Essons to hire mid-level managers to oversee various aspects of the business. While other factories began a wave of layoffs of highly experienced employees, Essons was able to use this opportunity to find talent and bring it into the company with Epicor Kinetic at its core. This strategic move gave Essons' director complete autonomy over her schedule, reducing her workload by an impressive 80%. She now only needs to attend factory meetings on a weekly or bi-weekly basis and has more time for strategic decision-making and business growth initiatives.
KEY ROLE OF DATA V TECH IN MAPPING ESSONS' MANUFACTURING PROCESSES TO EPICOR KINETIC
The systematic approach provided by Data V Tech Solutions Company Ltd., Essons' consultancy, was instrumental in mapping the company's manufacturing processes to Epicor Kinetic. This meticulous mapping enabled the deputy director to manage the business in the director's absence effectively, demonstrating the team's confidence and competence in using the new system.
ENHANCED OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY THROUGH REAL-TIME VISIBILITY AND INTEGRATION
Real-time visibility of the factory floor was a game changer for Essons. By integrating manufacturing and finance, the company was able to make informed decisions quickly and with confidence. Month-end closing, which previously took 10-15 days, was reduced to 3-5 days, significantly improving efficiency. Job costing, which used to take 3-5 days per run, was now completed in a single day without the risk of data corruption or the need for re-runs.
By implementing MES workstations at each plant, Essons was able to capture production labour and volume data in real-time, providing valuable insight into production KPIs and continuous improvement measures. This newfound data-driven approach enabled managers to make informed decisions during weekly internal meetings, eliminating inefficient work arrangements and improving process management.
REVOLUTION OF QUALITY ASSURANCE PROCESSES AND IMPROVED TRACEABILITY WITH EPICOR KINETIC
Essons also revolutionised its quality assurance (QA) processes by adopting a paperless approach and implementing automated inspections. This transformation enabled the QA team to evaluate key performance indicators (KPIs) and improve resource allocation, resulting in a more streamlined workflow. In addition, Epicor Kinetic provided Essons with improved traceability, enabling rapid problem resolution and continuous improvement.
With Epicor Kinetic, Essons was able to automate QA task assignments, track team efficiency and include QA efforts in job costing, facilitating a quick audit process and supporting ISO certification. Overall, Essons has increased information visibility by 100%, improved labour efficiency KPIs and increased overall business efficiency.
Essons' journey with Epicor Kinetic has been transformational. The company has achieved its digitalisation goals, improved productivity, streamlined processes and enhanced decision-making capabilities. With the support of Data V Tech and the power of Epicor Kinetic, Essons is well-positioned for continued success and growth in the manufacturing industry. For its efforts and success, Essons has been nominated for the Epicor Champion Award 2024 for Epicor Customer.
