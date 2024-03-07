Saudi Arabia Unveils World's First 3D-Printed Technology Mosque
Saudi Arabia Unveils World's First 3D-Printed Technology MosqueJEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, recently witnessed the unveiling of the world's first mosque constructed with 3D printing technology, named in honor of the late businessman Abdulaziz Abdullah Sharbatly. The event drew distinguished government officials, business luminaries, and property sector experts.
The innovative construction of the new mosque was spearheaded by Saudi businesswoman Wajnat Abdulwahed, dedicated in memory of her late husband. Under her leadership at Forsan Real Estate, the mosque, sprawling over 5,600 square meters, was brought to completion in just six months using four advanced printers from Guanli, the Chinese company renowned globally for its 3D printing technology.
In her statement, Mrs. Abdulwahed emphasized, “As a Saudi businesswoman, I wanted to contribute to introducing this modern technology to the Kingdom, positioning it among the first countries to utilize it.”
The idea materialized into constructing a mosque dedicated to the memory of her late husband, subsequently becoming the world’s first mosque built with 3D printing technology.
She further commented, "This marks a significant milestone in the fields of technology and contemporary construction, signaling a move towards architectural innovation and global sustainable building practices.”
“This development is supported by the private sector stimulation plan. It champions the shift from traditional construction methods to modern techniques, fostering the adoption of advanced technologies and supporting the pace of industrial evolution.”
She elaborated, "On this occasion, I express my deep gratitude towards our Leadership and the visionary behind Saudi Vision 2030, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, who have empowered us, the Saudi citizens, to fulfill our aspirations by promoting a culture of work, innovation, and sustainability. My thanks also go to the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing for their diligent oversight and management of the project from its inception to its fruition."
Wajnat stands out as the pioneer in employing 3D printing technology for mosque construction in Saudi Arabia, pushing the boundaries of innovation and progress. She has not only succeeded in creating building prototypes using this groundbreaking technology but also rigorously tested the printer's outputs to ensure they meet the stringent municipal and regulatory standards of the Saudi environment, marking a significant milestone in the field.
The deployment of 3D printing technology in the creation of the world's inaugural mosque of its kind heralds a new era of innovation in the construction and architectural sectors. This pioneering project showcases the vast potential of cutting-edge technology in reshaping architectural practices, contributing positively to diversifying the national economy and enhancing the non-oil local content, in line with the ambitious objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.
3D printing technology stands out for its ability to transform a three-dimensional digital model into a tangible object. This object can be crafted using a 3D scanner or designed with specialized Computer Aided Design (CAD) software. The creation process, known as Additive Manufacturing, methodically prints successive layers one atop the other to form the final shape. This innovative approach contrasts sharply with traditional molding and sculpting, which typically squander over 90% of the raw materials used in their manufacturing processes.
